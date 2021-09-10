Green, Forrest
February 5, 1958 - August 28, 2021
Forrest Orlanda Jeter-Green was born in Newark, NJ on February 5, 1958 to the late Gwendolyn Jeter and John Bannister. He was called home on August 28, 2021. Forrest was reared in Newark, NJ where he attended Newark Public Schools. Forrest graduated from Weequahic High School in Newark, NJ and attended Essex County College in Newark, NJ. Forrest grew up in the Church, where he was a faithful member of First Zion Baptist Church in Newark, NJ. Forrest was an adamant bowler and had two perfect 300 games under his belt. A viewing will be held from 1 pm until 6 pm Friday, September 10, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 10, 2021.