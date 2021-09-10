Menu
Forrest Green
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Green, Forrest

February 5, 1958 - August 28, 2021

Forrest Orlanda Jeter-Green was born in Newark, NJ on February 5, 1958 to the late Gwendolyn Jeter and John Bannister. He was called home on August 28, 2021. Forrest was reared in Newark, NJ where he attended Newark Public Schools. Forrest graduated from Weequahic High School in Newark, NJ and attended Essex County College in Newark, NJ. Forrest grew up in the Church, where he was a faithful member of First Zion Baptist Church in Newark, NJ. Forrest was an adamant bowler and had two perfect 300 games under his belt. A viewing will be held from 1 pm until 6 pm Friday, September 10, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Home
822 Carl Russell Avevnue, Winston-Salem, NC
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss, Forrest was a kind, sweet person I will always remember is Jersey accent and smile. rest peacefully dear friend
Jacqueline Lee
Friend
December 5, 2021
