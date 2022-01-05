Smith, Forrest C.
August 4, 1940 - December 31, 2021
Forrest C. Smith passed away on December 31, 2021, at the age of 81 in Winston-Salem, NC. He was surrounded by his family and was cared for with great kindness and respect by the staff at both Alleghany Memorial Hospital and Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
Forrest grew up in Eastern North Carolina, and it was always an important part of who he was. He was never more in his element than during fishing trips to the Outer Banks, Core Banks, and Murrells Inlet with family and close friends. The accommodations were simple and spartan, just the way Forrest liked it. He took great delight in cooking and sharing his delicious fried flounder with those he loved.
Forrest graduated from East Carolina University and worked at Integon Corporation in Winston-Salem for many years before moving to High Meadows Golf and Country Club in Roaring Gap, NC with his wife, Phyllis. There he worked for a time in real estate and continued to enjoy his other favorite hobby, golf. He loved nothing more than having his children and grandchildren to the mountains, talking on the back porch or around the fire.
Forrest was born in Wallace, NC to the late Woodrow Smith Sr. and Ruby Smith Bryant. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; children, Omega and Brian; stepchildren, Jeff, Kim, and Angie; sixteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Shirley, Woody, and Roger.
Forrest will be honored with a memorial service. Details will be sent to family and friends once those arrangements are finalized.
Thomas Family Funeral Service is honored to be serving the Smith Family. If you wish, online tributes may be extended to the family at www.thomasfamilyfs.com
.
Thomas Family Funeral Service
115 Hawthorne Street, Sparta, NC 28675
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 5, 2022.