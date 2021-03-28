Kakouras, Fotini Siafacas
December 25, 1933 - March 24, 2021
Mrs. Fotini Siafacas Kakouras, 87, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at our home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Fotini "Our precious Christmas Baby" was born December 25, 1933 in Karpenisi, Greece. She was the eldest child of the late George and Paraskevi Siafacas. Her grandmother Mariyetsa Goovas was widowed at a young age and lived with her and her family. Fotini learned her love of cooking, knitting, crocheting, music, tending the garden and Bible stories from her beloved grandmother. Fotini was preceded in death by her precious husband Sam John Kakouras and her brothers Foula and Basili Siafacas. She was such a Christian example of "Philotimo," always putting others' needs ahead of her own in lovingly, unselfish ways. She had MANY wonderful stories that she often shared with her friends and family. During the Communist Civil War in Greece, her family fled their home to secretly stay at a friends' home in the mountains. Young Fotinoula would go pick dandelions to eat and they would miraculously grow in the same spot for several days. God clearly provided them with the "manna" needed in order to survive famine. She was a survivor and was always thankful for the smallest things. The Love of Jesus Christ was always present in her life and she always prayed the Lord's prayer every night before bedtime even until the very end. After her husband Sam passed away in 1984 after 25 years of marriage, her church community reached out in love and she became the resident babysitter "Yiayia" to so many wonderful families. This provided her the financial support needed to keep her household in tact and the relationships that she had with these families were very meaningful to her and to all of us. This is a wonderful example of Christian Love. God is always faithful and good. Her memory will be cherished by her children Georgia (Spyros) Kroustalis of Clemmons, NC, John Kakouras of Winston-Salem, NC; her grandchildren Nickolaus Kroustalis of Clemmons, NC and Drew Kakouras of Advance, NC. She is also survived by her sister Maria (Bobby) Papaioannou of Athens, Greece and her sister-n-law Eftaxia Siafacas of Athens, Greece. She also left behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We will miss her sweet smile and precious laughter that always lit up the room. She never met a stranger and always had something special to say to them, often hugging and kissing them. Our heartfelt Thank You to all the caring people of Hospice and her precious caregivers who helped us so much. Blessings and Love to all. A funeral and trisagion service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, March 29th, 2021 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church officiated by Father George Kouzelis with interment at Forsyth Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Dr, Winston-Salem, NC, 27104 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Kakouras. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 28, 2021.