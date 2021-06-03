Menu
Frances Bostick
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Bostick, Frances

May 6, 1940 - June 1, 2021

Frances Bostick, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC.

Frances (Roye) was born May 6, 1940, to the late Roy Bostick and Jane Livingston Bostick. She grew up in the Laurel Hill, Laurinburg community in NC. Frances received her BA degree from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro at the Woman's College. After graduating from college, she moved to Richmond, VA to attend Virginia Commonwealth University Graduate School of Social Work. Upon attaining her master's degree, she made her career working for the Richmond City School System. After retiring, Frances returned to live in Nort Carolina in the town of Lewisville.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, and by her stepmother, Vonnie Murphy, and stepbrother, Gray Murphy.

She leaves behind her lifelong friend, Sue Reid, a special niece and nephew, Ann Burns and Mike Murphy, and a dear sister-in-law, Ruby Murphy.

Frances was an avid reader, loved music (all kinds), movies, was very bright and had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be missed greatly by her friends and relatives. She requested that there be no formal services. Those who wish to make a donation in her memory can do so at the Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center, 1010 Bethesda Court, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103 or at the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
I worked for Roye in late 60's at Richmond social services - we worked in the foster home finding unit and she was the supervisor. Am wondering if Stephanie Williams is reading this and remembering our good times there. Roye had her hands full - we were all great workers but Stef and I were pregnant and due the same month so we made many a trip to the bakery at Thalhimers for a treat. Blessing to her family and God's gentle comfort and peace as you cherish memories. Betsy Hartz
Elizabeth Hartz
June 4, 2021
