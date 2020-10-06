Kirkman, Frances Dowell Kiger
April 16, 1931 - October 2, 2020
Frances Dowell Kiger Kirkman passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Huntersville Oaks Nursing Facility in Huntersville, NC. She was born in Surry County on April 16, 1931 to Lloyd James Dowell and Ohna Roberts Dowell. She graduated from Jonesville High School and Martin Memorial School of Nursing. She was married to John C. Kiger in October, 1952 until his tragic death on December 26, 1976. John served as chairman of the Forsyth County School Board and chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. He was co-founder of Carolina Medical Electronics in King, NC. They participated in many church and community projects and programs together including the Pfafftown and NC Jaycees. After his death, she devoted her time to her children as well as her church even as she mourned John's death. Surviving children are Karen Kiger Vinton (Roger) of Willow Spring, NC, Kelly J. Kiger (Christina) of Concord and Katherine J. Kiger (Amy) of Charlotte. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Dustin, Matthew (Tasija), Brandon (Kimberley), and Chelsea Vinton of Raleigh, Kelly Frances Kiger of Cary, Madeline Kiger of Charlotte and great-grandchild, Aspen Kiger of Cary. She was married in 1990 to Stacy Kirkman until his death in 2010. Also surviving are Stacy's children: Alice Kunka of Greensboro and Roger Kirkman (Connie) of Winston-Salem and their families. She was preceded in death by both John and Stacy, her parents, and sisters, Toleda Dowell Wilhelm and Hilda Dowell Binkley. Surviving are her brother, Jack Dowell of Winston-Salem and sister Virginia Dowell Sizemore of Jonesville and their families. Also surviving are her very special nieces and nephews.
She volunteered in many church and community activities through the years. She was a deaconess, youth leader and teacher at College Park Baptist Church. She served on the Board of Directors for Hospice of Winston-Salem, the Mental Health Association of Forsyth County, Board of Trustees for Forsyth Tech Community College, President of Grandview Garden Club and several other boards and organizations. Her nursing career included Sternberger Women's and Children's Hospital, N.C. Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest Bowman Gray School of Medicine Psychiatric Hospital at Graylyn and she retired from Arbor Acres Health Care Center in 1995.
She always said her most important accomplishment was raising her children. She was a devoted wife, mother, Christian, nurse, and friend and loved by all who knew her. Her other great achievement, and love, was her nursing career. She spent many hours helping others with her kindness, patience and strength. She also enjoyed traveling, art, interior design, gardening and her many close friends. Her loss is tremendous and will be felt by many but her legacy will shine on in those who knew and loved her.
A graveside service will be held at the Forsyth Memorial Park Gazebo on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Those wishing to send memorials, please consider Forsyth and Union County Hospice or the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
