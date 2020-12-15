Menu
Frances B. Foil
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Foil, Frances B. (Fran)

July 17, 1940 - December 4, 2020

Mrs. Frances B. (Fran) Foil died Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born July 17, 1940 to Mrs. Frances Hunter Byrd and Mr. Thesley W. Byrd. Fran graduated from Sanford High School in 1958 and attended Campbell Junior College, where she met her future husband, Horace O. Foil, Jr. in 1959. In 1960 she decided she was going to nursing school in Hamlet, NC and she told Horace she was not going to get tied down to any man until she graduated from nursing school and worked for one year. Horace graduated from Campbell College in 1963 and joined the US Navy. In 1962 Fran graduated from nursing school and went to work. In November of 1963, at the end of her first year of work, Horace knocked on the door of her residence and asked her to marry him. She said yes and they were married November 3, 1963. Horace served 42 years with the military and they traveled to many places. Fran was always able to get a good job with medical facilities. They had a daughter in June of 1970 and lost a child, prior to birth in 1974. Fran and Horace were married for 57 years at the time of her death. In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her daughter in 1970 and a sister, Mary Byrd Harrington, who recently passed away. She is survived by her husband, Horace and a brother, Thesley Byrd. Fran and Horace had a great life together. Even though there were a few hard times, with God's help and blessings they made it through 57 years. Funeral Service will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday December 18, 2020 at Salem Funerals & Cremations Main St. Chapel. Visitation will be before the service from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon. Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremations

120 S. Main St.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Dec
18
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
HOrzaceiknow it has been a while since Fra ns dez I knowing ha I know a it has been a while since FranS death but want you to know my prayers are with you a nd may you have peace That she is in Heaven with our Master a nursing friend. HILDA NE.SON
Hilda Nelson
February 28, 2021
Horace, I am so sorry Fran was so sick and passed away, even more so during this crazy time in our lives and our history. Take care of yourself, and please stay in touch with your mountain neighbor.
Cheryl Brannock
December 15, 2020
