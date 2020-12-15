Foil, Frances B. (Fran)
July 17, 1940 - December 4, 2020
Mrs. Frances B. (Fran) Foil died Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born July 17, 1940 to Mrs. Frances Hunter Byrd and Mr. Thesley W. Byrd. Fran graduated from Sanford High School in 1958 and attended Campbell Junior College, where she met her future husband, Horace O. Foil, Jr. in 1959. In 1960 she decided she was going to nursing school in Hamlet, NC and she told Horace she was not going to get tied down to any man until she graduated from nursing school and worked for one year. Horace graduated from Campbell College in 1963 and joined the US Navy. In 1962 Fran graduated from nursing school and went to work. In November of 1963, at the end of her first year of work, Horace knocked on the door of her residence and asked her to marry him. She said yes and they were married November 3, 1963. Horace served 42 years with the military and they traveled to many places. Fran was always able to get a good job with medical facilities. They had a daughter in June of 1970 and lost a child, prior to birth in 1974. Fran and Horace were married for 57 years at the time of her death. In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her daughter in 1970 and a sister, Mary Byrd Harrington, who recently passed away. She is survived by her husband, Horace and a brother, Thesley Byrd. Fran and Horace had a great life together. Even though there were a few hard times, with God's help and blessings they made it through 57 years. Funeral Service will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday December 18, 2020 at Salem Funerals & Cremations Main St. Chapel. Visitation will be before the service from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon. Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremations
120 S. Main St.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 15, 2020.