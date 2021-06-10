Frances Rebecca Mitchell Foster, 90, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, peacefully in her home. She was born in Wilkes County, NC on May 26, 1931, daughter of the late Dr. Gurney T. and Julia Phillips Mitchell. There will be a family gathering at 2pm to 3pm at the funeral home, followed by a celebration of life service at 3pm on Saturday June 12, 2021 from Gentry Funeral Chapel in Yadkinville.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 10, 2021.
You were a great teacher!
Traci Winters
November 5, 2021
She was the best teacher ever, She cared about us kids, she loved us just like her own, she was always asking how our day was going. She always showed me so much compassion and cared so much to make sure i did my very best. She will be missed my thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends.
Sheila Ridings
Student
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss!! May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wendy Mosteller
Acquaintance
June 13, 2021
Sending love and prayers for Marie and Thomas and all family members. Our families were definitely entwined for many years. Your Mom was a wonderful lady and great friend to my Mom. Rest in Peace Frances Foster. Job well done.
Dale Brazell
Friend
June 10, 2021
She was a great teacher and wonderful lady. Prayers for the family.
Dianne Doub
Student
June 10, 2021
I am very lucky and forever grateful to have received the unconditional love, care, and support my Grandma gave to me. She was one of those people you were just drawn to because she was inherently good, honest, and filled with light. She taught me empathy, love, and mostly importantly, integrity; to do the right thing even when no one is watching. She had such a positive impact on so many lives and she will be greatly missed. She is at peace. I love you always, Grandma.
Jordan Foster
Grandchild
June 10, 2021
My most dedicated teacher and my favorite I was one of the ones that was on that first TRS-80 computer many hours of fun and many hours of learning I will always cherish your memory Dale
Dale Michaels
June 9, 2021
Thomas, I enjoyed this video. Your mother was a big part of my career at Yadkinville School. She was always giving with a loving heart. She touched each of us. I especially remember when you were in my fifth grade class. It was fun. My thoughts are with you and your family. Kay Allred Mathis
Kay Mathis
Friend
June 9, 2021
A teacher who loved her pupils and a mother who loved her children!
Rev. Richard and Jane Eskew
Friend
June 9, 2021
Mrs Foster was always an advocate for children, both hers and others. I had the delightful opportunity to spend time with her when my children were young and she was very engaged with her grandchildren. My thoughts and prayers are with all of the family. I know she will be greatly missed.
Julie Norman-Denis
Friend
June 9, 2021
Rest in peace, Mrs. Foster! You were such an advocate for all children. I will always remember how kind you were to me as a teacher.
Teresa Logan
Student
June 9, 2021
Thomas, Your mom was a fantastic lady! She had a gift to work with the special education children! You and your family are in my prayers ✝
Paul Williams
Friend
June 9, 2021
Sending prayers and peace...
Sarah Mackie
Neighbor
June 9, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kimberly Jordan
Family
June 8, 2021
In memory of my cousin Frances and for all her family. We miss Frances' smile and sunny disposition. We think about her teaching, her love of family, many family reunions, food, stories, and the love that binds us. We are never ready to give up our parents, our friends, our siblings, our cousins, our grandparents, our children. I trust we will continue all the good things that Frances did and maintain the values her mother and father held sacred. Let us carry on.
Anne Phillips
Family
June 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Marie, John and David and Thomas and the rest of the family. Mrs. Foster was always nice to me and I felt welcome in her home on my way to pick up Marie to go somewhere. May she rest in peace.
Donna Brittain
Neighbor
June 8, 2021
Marie and Thomas, I was so sad to here about the passing of Frances. I thought a lot of her and remember fond conversations. I know that she will be greatly missed. You have my deepest sympathies as well as thoughts and prayers.
Lynn Graham Winters
Friend
June 8, 2021
Mrs Foster was my second grade teacher, I remember her being so kind. My thoughts & prayers are with the family.
Cyndi D. Stewart
Student
June 8, 2021
Mrs. Foster was my 2nd grade teacher at YES. She was so sweet and I am glad to have known her. May God bring peace and comfort to her loved ones.
Kathy Sizemore McCann
Student
June 8, 2021
Frances was a friend of my family and a fellow teacher at Yadkinville Elementary School, where we both taught students with special needs and encouraged each other in the process. She will be missed. My thoughts are with her family and friends.
Andrew Mackie
Coworker
June 8, 2021
Mrs. Foster was my 5th grade teacher at Fall Creek elementary school many years ago. She was absolutely one of the sweetest souls ever and I’m so thankful to have known her. Bless you all for taking care of her all these years while she was declining.
Marty Driver
Student
June 8, 2021
A very sweet and beautiful person. She was my teacher at YES and was loved.
Jamie Ladd Cranfill
Student
June 8, 2021
Mrs. Foster was my second grade teacher. So sorry for your loss.