I am very lucky and forever grateful to have received the unconditional love, care, and support my Grandma gave to me. She was one of those people you were just drawn to because she was inherently good, honest, and filled with light. She taught me empathy, love, and mostly importantly, integrity; to do the right thing even when no one is watching. She had such a positive impact on so many lives and she will be greatly missed. She is at peace. I love you always, Grandma.

Jordan Foster Grandchild June 10, 2021