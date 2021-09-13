Fulk, Frances Gradewake Mitchell
November 2, 1930 - September 10, 2021
Mrs. Frances Gradewake Mitchell Fulk, 90, loving mother and grandmother, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Friday, September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Clunette Fulk; her mother, Pauline Mitchell; and her father, Woodson Mitchell. Frances is survived by her siblings, Turner Farrell (Jack) and Bobby Mitchell (Phyllis); her two children, Brad Fulk (Sherry) and Penny Boles (Danny); four grandchildren, Adam Fulk (Kris), Lori Harris (Luke), Ginger Shelton (Tim) and Katie Maxey (Greg); as well as many great-grandchildren who loved her dearly. Frances was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Tobaccoville and spent many years working at Brenner Iron & Metal Company. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Macedonia Baptist Church in Tobaccoville or Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-milller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 13, 2021.