Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Gradewake Mitchell Fulk
FUNERAL HOME
Vogler Funeral and Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park - Winston Salem
3815 Yadkinville Road
Winston Salem, NC
Fulk, Frances Gradewake Mitchell

November 2, 1930 - September 10, 2021

Mrs. Frances Gradewake Mitchell Fulk, 90, loving mother and grandmother, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Friday, September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Clunette Fulk; her mother, Pauline Mitchell; and her father, Woodson Mitchell. Frances is survived by her siblings, Turner Farrell (Jack) and Bobby Mitchell (Phyllis); her two children, Brad Fulk (Sherry) and Penny Boles (Danny); four grandchildren, Adam Fulk (Kris), Lori Harris (Luke), Ginger Shelton (Tim) and Katie Maxey (Greg); as well as many great-grandchildren who loved her dearly. Frances was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Tobaccoville and spent many years working at Brenner Iron & Metal Company. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Macedonia Baptist Church in Tobaccoville or Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-milller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Vogler Funeral and Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park - Winston Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vogler Funeral and Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park - Winston Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Mrs. Fulk was such a friendly neighbor..we will miss her...
Betty and Howard Lasley
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results