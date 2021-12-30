Goulas, Frances
April 5, 1952 - December 27, 2021
Frances DiTommaso Goulas, age 69, passed away at her home Monday, December 27, 2021. She was born to Frank and Katherine McAllister DiTommaso on April 5, 1952 in East Orange, New Jersey. Frances was a devoted wife to Konstantinos "Gus" Goulas for 48 years and a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Konstantinos "Gus" Goulas; two daughters, Angela Goulas and Christina (Chad) Freeman; two sons, Frank Goulas and John Goulas; seven grandchildren, Dylan Freeman, Logan Freeman, Katelyn Ward, Anthony Ward, Cheyanne Goulas, Sierra Goulas and Storie Goulas; one brother, Joe DiTommaso; three sisters, Linda (Billy) Hardy, Annie, and Laura DiTommaso. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Katherine McAllister DiTommaso; a sister, Rosanne Lee; and brother-in-law George Goulas. She enjoyed working in the family businesses: Lake View Restaurant in Fancy Gap, VA and Mountain View Restaurant in Pilot Mountain, NC. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and other family gatherings. Frances enjoyed meeting people and would do anything she could for anybody. She was a collector of pictures of Pilot Mountain and loved watching NASCAR Racing. There will be a funeral service Friday, December 31, 2021 at Cox Needham Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00pm. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1:00-2:00. Mark Lamone will officiate. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Goulas. Online condolences can be made at www.coxneedham.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.