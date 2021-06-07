Graham, Frances Blair Diggs
January 25, 1935 - June 4, 2021
Frances Blair Diggs Graham, age 86 of West End, formerly of Kernersville, NC passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.
Frances was born on January 25, 1935 in Anson Co., NC to the late George Alexander Diggs and Margaret Elizabeth Pressley Diggs. She was a member of Beulah Hill Baptist Church and formerly a member of Edgewood Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, NC. Frances enjoyed fishing and gardening. She had a love for animals and throughout the years had many faithful companions. She leaves behind her beloved fur baby, Penny.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Philip Graham of West End; her daughters: Brenda Clayton (Steven) of Durham, NC; Phyllis Love (Wendel) of Kernersville, NC; Audrey Bayse (Mark) of Thomasville, NC; and Amy Lashmit (James) of Kernersville, NC; 9 grandchildren: Matthew Clayton, Andrew Clayton (Lauren), Todd Love, Tim Love (Katie), Ashley Callahan (Joe), Lorin Willard (Terry), Erica Lippard (Keenan), Autumn Mack (Phillip), Tyler Crabb; and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin sister, Virginia Cade of Southern Pines and her brother Joe Diggs of Southern Pines. In addition to her parents and her step father Eli Caudle, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Sue Graham, 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Beulah Hill Baptist Church in West End with Rev. Darrell Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 12-2 at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Beulah Hill Baptist Church, 7400 Beulah Hill Church Rd., West End, NC 27376 or to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of In-Home Care Services of Red Springs and FirstHealth Hospice for their care and compassion to Mrs. Graham.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 7, 2021.