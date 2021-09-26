Long, Frances
November 29, 1931 - September 23, 2021
Mrs. Frances Long, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was born in Forsyth County on November 29, 1931 to Daniel Levi Weavil and Dorris Alba Wood Weavil. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Henry E.J. Long; brother, Harold Lewis Weavil; and sister, Margaret Weavil Pruitt. Surviving are her son, Steve Long (Nancy); daughters, Ann Stephenson and Malinda Hauser; grandchild, Michael Long (Nikki); great-grandchildren, Greyson, Kolby, and Kennedy, who touched Nannie's heart with so much love, pride, and joy; sister, Sarah Lou Welch; and nieces and nephews, that touched her heart with lots of love. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Al Fausch and Chaplain Rick Charles officiating. The family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care for such great care during her time with them, and also a special thank you to Diane Stanley and Kathy Parker for their great caring, friendship and love that was shown all through the years to mom. Memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2021.