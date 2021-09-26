Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Frances Long
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Long, Frances

November 29, 1931 - September 23, 2021

Mrs. Frances Long, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was born in Forsyth County on November 29, 1931 to Daniel Levi Weavil and Dorris Alba Wood Weavil. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Henry E.J. Long; brother, Harold Lewis Weavil; and sister, Margaret Weavil Pruitt. Surviving are her son, Steve Long (Nancy); daughters, Ann Stephenson and Malinda Hauser; grandchild, Michael Long (Nikki); great-grandchildren, Greyson, Kolby, and Kennedy, who touched Nannie's heart with so much love, pride, and joy; sister, Sarah Lou Welch; and nieces and nephews, that touched her heart with lots of love. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Al Fausch and Chaplain Rick Charles officiating. The family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care for such great care during her time with them, and also a special thank you to Diane Stanley and Kathy Parker for their great caring, friendship and love that was shown all through the years to mom. Memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
3250 High Point Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Frances passing. May God give you all peace.
Kelly McQuage Thompson
Friend
September 27, 2021
Sinding Love, hugs and prayers to the family.
Max and Tina Angell
September 27, 2021
You were there from the beginning and we say thank you for your kindness...
Audrey & Jamie
Friend
September 26, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your mom. I remember her from bowling. She was such a nice lady.
Michele Langhurst Mullis
Other
September 26, 2021
