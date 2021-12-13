Shackleford, Frances McCollum
October 23, 1939 - December 9, 2021
Winston-Salem – Mrs. Frances McCollum Shackleford, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at her residence. She was born on October 23, 1939 to Monroe and Willie Evans McCollum in Anderson, SC. Having been baptized as a young girl, Frances was very strong in her faith. She was a former member of Garner Baptist Church and after was a member of Central Baptist Church, both in Anderson, SC. Currently, she attended Gospel Light Baptist Church. Frances loved to spend time with her family, many of whom referred to her as "Granny Franny". She and her daughter, Renee were very close. Renee often joked and told people that Frances was her daughter. Frances also enjoyed shopping and traveling, especially to Las Vegas. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 46 years, Bobby Shackleford; four siblings, Betty Bridges, Lewis McCollum, Louise Miller, and Linda Nichols; and a nephew, Gerald McCollum.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Renee Shipley (husband, Glen); one sister, May Freeman, of SC; sister-in-law, Olga McCollum; brother-in-law, Bill Nichols; and several special nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Frances will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of the donor's choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2021.