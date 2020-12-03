Smoot, Frances Southern
January 23, 1932 - December 1, 2020
Frances Southern Smoot passed away after a long illness on December 1, 2020. Her last days were spent with her family around her. She will be remembered as a caring daughter and sister, a loving Mother, a special friend, and the most loving, supportive grandmother there could be. Frances was born in Germanton, NC to the late Clemon S. Southern and Mary Stewart Southern. She was one of 10 children born to her parents. She graduated from Germanton High School in 1950; where she was captain of the basketball team. After graduating, she moved to Winston-Salem and went to work for the Duplan Corporation. It was there she met her husband Mitchell "Mickey" Smoot, Sr. They were married on April 27, 1954 and remained married until his death in 1989. She retired from Wachovia Bank with over 20 years service. Frances was actively involved with her children and grandchildren by volunteering at schools, PTA, lots of football games, soccer matches, karate events, piano and dance recitals. She was an avid bowler for over 40 years. Frances loved sports of any kind, especially Braves baseball and ACC basketball and Carolina. Frances was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church. She faithfully served in many capacities for over 40 years. Left to cherish her memory are; daughter, Sherry Long and husband Richard, Winston-Salem; son, Mitchell Smoot, Jr. and wife Cheryl, Welcome; her three grandchildren, April Lanier and husband Brad, Welcome; Amy Shifflett and husband Chris, Lillington; Austin Smoot, Welcome; three great-grandchildren, Sylar Overly, Lillington; Brayden and Ava Nell Lanier, Welcome; two brothers, Jimmie Southern and wife Judy, Germanton; Donald Southern, Germanton; and many nieces and nephews who were very special to her. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and sisters, Annie Southern, Lois Brooks, Hazel Lawson, Polly Ring, Phyllis Hayden; and brothers, Mac Southern, Ray Southern. The family would like to especially thank Mom's long time caregiver Wannetta Ijames. You were a blessing to our family and to Mom. Thank you for the wonderful care and love you gave her; thank you for loving on the great grandkids; for all the encouragement you gave Mom, for being dependable always, and for being a rock for us. You will always be family. To Silas Creek Rehab, thank you all for the care and love you gave our Mom while she was in your home. So many of you went above and beyond. She was always smiling. It gave us peace knowing she was being cared for and loved by so many. Funeral service will be at Grace Baptist Church in Winston-Salem on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00pm. Visitation will be at the church from 12:30-1:45 before the service. Following the funeral service, there will be a private graveside service for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church Missions, 3305 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27127, or to the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 718 N. Trade St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.