Frank W. Dulin
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Dulin, Frank W.

February 22, 1928 - September 29, 2021

Mr. Frank W. Dulin, affectionately known as "DayDay," was born on February 22, 1928, in Davie County, North Carolina to the late Jasper J. and Lettie G. Dulin. He was the third son of 4 children. Mr. Dulin passed away from this life quietly and peacefully on September 29, 2021 at his home. He was a well-respected gentleman who loved his family, the church, and many others. Mr. Dulin was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Mary Virginia Dulin; his parents, Lettie and Jasper Dulin; his son, Reginald Bernard Dulin; and three brothers, Charlie, Henry, and Jasper Dulin. He is survived by a son, Randal Lee Dulin (Cindy); a daughter-in-law, Jackie Dulin; one grandson, Rodney Dulin (Shalonda); one granddaughter, Rayven Dulin; one great-granddaughter, Mia Dulin; one great-grandson, Roman Dulin; two special cousins, Ollie and Thelma Carpenter; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 6:00pm Friday, October 8, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Carver Road Church of Christ. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. The family visitation will be held from 9:00am until 10:00am on Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Oct
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Carver Road Church of Christ
NC
Oct
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Carver Road Church of Christ
NC
Randy I was sorry to hear about the loss of your father. My deepest sympathies to you and your family. May the peace of God be with you.
Judge Todd Burke
October 10, 2021
My condolences to the Dulin family. Bro. Dulin was an amazing man and a perfect example of a true soldier of the Lord. He will be missed. Love you all
MONICA COOK
Other
October 9, 2021
I would like to give my prayers and condolences to the Dulin family for their loss!
Willie Ashford !!!
Friend
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results