Holleman, Frank



November 5, 1929 - September 15, 2020



Frank Pool Holleman Jr. (Nicknamed Sonny), 11/5/29 to 9/15/20, was born and raised in Winston Salem, N.C. He graduated from Richard J. Reynolds High School, then attended N.C. State College and graduated Moorhead City College with a degree in Engineering. He served in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War. Frank later worked for North American Aviation. He was stationed in Hawaii where he met and married his lovely wife Audrey. They moved 25 times living in various states before eventually settling down in Jacksonville, FL where they raised their 6 children. Frank retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years. He had a passion for inshore fishing, working on cars and tinkering with anything broken that could possibly be fixed. He was preceded in death by his sister Betty H. Kelsey, mother and father Hazel Pratt and Frank P. Holleman. He will be missed dearly yet forever remembered by his wife Audrey Holleman, Sister Hazel H. Mixon, 6 children, 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild with another on the way. A Memorial service will be held Oct. 8th at 11 A.M. at Resurrection Catholic Church, 3383 University Blvd. N. Jacksonville, FL (Family & Friends invited) Burial will follow at the Jacksonville National Cemetery with Military Honors (Family only).



