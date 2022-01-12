Lynch, Frank
February 12, 1934 - January 7, 2022
Mr. Frank Lynch, 87, of Winston-Salem passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at his home. Frank was born in Stokes County to the late James Walter Lynch and Mattie Elizabeth Frye Lynch on February 12, 1934. Frank served his country in the United States Army. After the military, he worked for RJ Reynolds for over 31 years. He loved working in the yard, watching NASCAR, traveling and would sell you a car in a hot minute. Frank also was an honorary Kentucky Colonel. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by sisters, Ora Lee Tucker and Elva Palmer; brothers, Ralph Lynch and Fred Lynch. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Lynch; children, Nancy Parada (Al); Frank Lynch (Paula); stepdaughter, Erin McGinn (Chris); three grandsons and one granddaughter; one great-grandson; brother, Jim Lynch and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 13, 2022, with the Rev. John Bishop and Pastor Riley Lynch officiating. Family will receive friends one hour after the service. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.