Winston-Salem Journal
Frank Lynch
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Lynch, Frank

February 12, 1934 - January 7, 2022

Mr. Frank Lynch, 87, of Winston-Salem passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at his home. Frank was born in Stokes County to the late James Walter Lynch and Mattie Elizabeth Frye Lynch on February 12, 1934. Frank served his country in the United States Army. After the military, he worked for RJ Reynolds for over 31 years. He loved working in the yard, watching NASCAR, traveling and would sell you a car in a hot minute. Frank also was an honorary Kentucky Colonel. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by sisters, Ora Lee Tucker and Elva Palmer; brothers, Ralph Lynch and Fred Lynch. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Lynch; children, Nancy Parada (Al); Frank Lynch (Paula); stepdaughter, Erin McGinn (Chris); three grandsons and one granddaughter; one great-grandson; brother, Jim Lynch and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 13, 2022, with the Rev. John Bishop and Pastor Riley Lynch officiating. Family will receive friends one hour after the service. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
2:45p.m. - 3:45p.m.
Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-, NC
Jan
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are Soo sorry to hear of Frank passing away. He and Vicki were great neighbors and we enjoyed the time we spent with them. Frank always had such a beautiful smile! We will miss him. Prayers for Vicki and family
Mike and Pat Tilley
Friend
January 13, 2022
so sorry to hear of Franks passing. Remember the fun times at GAA. He was a special person. He will be missed. God bless you during this sad time.
Gerry Bailey
January 12, 2022
