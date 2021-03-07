McCain, Dr. Frank
April 28, 1934 - March 4, 2021
Dr. Frank McCain, age 86, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston Salem.
Frank was born Kenneth Franklin McCain, on April 28, 1934 to Niven and Agnes Pittman McCain in High Point, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; and brother, WIlliam Robert McCain.
After graduating from High Point Senior High School in 1952, Frank earned his Bachelors in Medicine, and eventually his Medical Doctorate Degree at UNC Chapel Hill. It was at UNC that Frank met his future wife, Margaret McCain, with whom he went on to have four children.
After finishing medical school, Dr. McCain devotedly served the Winston Salem community as an Allergist and Immunologist from 1965 to 2007. He was known to his colleagues, nurses, and patients as a compassionate and caring physician.
In his spare time, Frank was an avid hunter, boatman and fisherman. Using the skills he learned as an Eagle Scout he ventured on trips to pursue his hobbies whenever he could. He loved nothing more than time spent outdoors, especially on the water, a passion he passed on to his children.
Frank put family first, always, and was a dedicated partner, father, and grandfather. He was strong, kind, and loving. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family.
Frank is survived by his partner, Margaret McCain; children, Cathy (Danny) Salling, Susan Stafford, Chris McCain and John McCain; grandchildren, Hannah Stafford, Lucas Stafford, and Nicholas Salling.
Visitation begins 10 am on Monday, March 8, 2021 until 11 am at Salem Funerals and Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Additionally, Frank will lie in state from 12:00 pm to 5:00pm at Salem Funerals and Cremations. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Seaside Memorial Park 1161 Hammock Beach Road, Swansboro, NC 28584.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Salem Funerals and Cremations are honored to serve the McCain family. Online condolences may be shared at salemfh.com
Salem Funerals & Cremations
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 7, 2021.