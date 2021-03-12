Smith, Jr., Frank "Cowboy"



April 20, 1955 - March 7, 2021



Mr. Frank Smith, Jr. departed this life on Sunday, March 7, 2021 after a brief illness. Frank was born on April 20, 1955 to Aragatha Smith and the late Frank Smith, Sr. in the city of Winston-Salem, NC.



A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1201 New Hope Ln., Winson-Salem, NC 27105.



The service will be within COVID-19 restrictions and will be limited to 75 people.



The family can be reached at (336) 986-1491 or (336) 210-4577.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 12, 2021.