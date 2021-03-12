Menu
Frank "Cowboy" Smith Jr.
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
Smith, Jr., Frank "Cowboy"

April 20, 1955 - March 7, 2021

Mr. Frank Smith, Jr. departed this life on Sunday, March 7, 2021 after a brief illness. Frank was born on April 20, 1955 to Aragatha Smith and the late Frank Smith, Sr. in the city of Winston-Salem, NC.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1201 New Hope Ln., Winson-Salem, NC 27105.

The service will be within COVID-19 restrictions and will be limited to 75 people.

The family can be reached at (336) 986-1491 or (336) 210-4577.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 12, 2021.
To The Smith Family Your family are in our thoughts and prayers in your time of sorrow.
Willa Davis
March 13, 2021
Our thoughts, prayers and sympathy are with your family today!
Lonnie Wright Jr
March 13, 2021
His Grace and Mercy brought you through Bill. You can rest easy now, pain free and with no worries anymore with daddy and the others. Love you big bro.
Gwen Smith-Rasheed
March 12, 2021
