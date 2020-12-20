Menu
Frankie Ann Hall
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
Hall, Frankie Ann Douglas

March 14, 1936 - December 14, 2020

King – Frankie Ann Douglas Hall, 84, of King, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Mrs. Hall was born on March 14, 1936, in Forsyth County, NC to the late Ralph Conrad and Nellie Scott Douglas. She was a retired private duty nurse and was of the Christian faith.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Ray Hall; and two brothers: Ronnie and Donnie Douglas.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughters: Mitzie Spainhour (Ivan), Michelle Pack, and Brenda Hutchins; her grandchildren: Amanda Bennett, Brandi Ingram, Jordan Spainhour (Lindsay), and Hannah Davis (Josh); great grandchildren: Gracie Bennett, Skylar Dunnigan, Audrey Thompson, Annabeth Howell, Suzie Spainhour, William Spainhour, and Leila Spainhour.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Norman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Ln. Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Frankie Ann Douglas Hall. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church
4632 Highway 66 S, King, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear family, may it comfort you to know that many others, too, understand the loss you bear and sympathize with you. Please know you are loved and in our thoughts and prayers. Becky Payne, Will, Joe, Wesley and families
Becky Payne
December 21, 2020
