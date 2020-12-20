Hall, Frankie Ann Douglas
March 14, 1936 - December 14, 2020
King – Frankie Ann Douglas Hall, 84, of King, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Mrs. Hall was born on March 14, 1936, in Forsyth County, NC to the late Ralph Conrad and Nellie Scott Douglas. She was a retired private duty nurse and was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Ray Hall; and two brothers: Ronnie and Donnie Douglas.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughters: Mitzie Spainhour (Ivan), Michelle Pack, and Brenda Hutchins; her grandchildren: Amanda Bennett, Brandi Ingram, Jordan Spainhour (Lindsay), and Hannah Davis (Josh); great grandchildren: Gracie Bennett, Skylar Dunnigan, Audrey Thompson, Annabeth Howell, Suzie Spainhour, William Spainhour, and Leila Spainhour.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Norman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Ln. Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Frankie Ann Douglas Hall. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.