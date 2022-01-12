Menu
Frankie Goins Lawson
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
ABOUT
North Stokes High School
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC
Lawson, Frankie Goins

August 8, 1948 - January 5, 2022

Frankie Goins Lawson, 73, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, after an extended illness.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4 pm Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel.

Frankie was born on August 8, 1948, in Rockingham County. She was a 1966 graduate of North Stokes High School and a graduate of New York School of Dog Grooming (1981). She owned and operated Pampered Pup dog grooming business. Frankie was also a past employee of Novant Forsyth Medical Center. After high school, she worked for Sears and Wachovia. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, and had a great love for rescuing greyhound dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Coedell "Skinny" Goins and Louise Vernon Goins.

Survivors include a brother, Billy Goins; nephew, Cody Goins; great-nephew and great-niece, Sophia and Mason Goins; and special friends, Joan Martin and Sharon Reid.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Delta United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Danny Nelson, 5850 NC 704 Hwy E, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.

Frankie's family extends appreciation to the staff at Forsyth Hematology Department for the good care she received.

Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel

1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Frankie was my groomer who became my friend. I am so sorry to hear of her passing but I know she is no longer suffering. Fly high and Rest In Paradise, my friend.
Betty P Boston
January 12, 2022
