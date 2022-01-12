Lawson, Frankie Goins
August 8, 1948 - January 5, 2022
Frankie Goins Lawson, 73, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, after an extended illness.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 pm Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel.
Frankie was born on August 8, 1948, in Rockingham County. She was a 1966 graduate of North Stokes High School and a graduate of New York School of Dog Grooming (1981). She owned and operated Pampered Pup dog grooming business. Frankie was also a past employee of Novant Forsyth Medical Center. After high school, she worked for Sears and Wachovia. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, and had a great love for rescuing greyhound dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Coedell "Skinny" Goins and Louise Vernon Goins.
Survivors include a brother, Billy Goins; nephew, Cody Goins; great-nephew and great-niece, Sophia and Mason Goins; and special friends, Joan Martin and Sharon Reid.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Delta United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Danny Nelson, 5850 NC 704 Hwy E, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.
Frankie's family extends appreciation to the staff at Forsyth Hematology Department for the good care she received.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.