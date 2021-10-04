Tilley, Franklin Delano
November 12, 1937 - October 1, 2021
Franklin Delano Tilley, 83, of Rural Hall, was ushered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, October 1, 2021. Born November 12, 1937, to the late Bud and Florida Nelson Tilley, he was the youngest of thirteen children. He is survived by his son, Adrian Paul Tilley, of the home; a granddaughter, Holly Ann Tilley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Shirley Waddell Tilley; his grandson, Bradley Ryan Tilley; his brothers, James Tilley, Moyer Tilley, Clarence Tilley, and Lloyd Tilley; his sisters, Nannie Boles, Rachelle Mayer, Edith Martin, Josephine Shifflette, Avaline Tilley, Eleanor Hornesby, and Mamie Shelton.
A retired welder with 32 years of service to RJ Reynolds Tobacco, Co., Franklin was a dedicated employee. His truest devotion was to the service of his Lord. He was a member of Friendly Chapel Church, where he was a deacon for many years. Mr. Tilley thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and his memory will be deeply cherished and forever missed.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at Friendly Chapel Church with Bro. Ryan Whitt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Tilley will lie in state Monday, October 4, 2021, from 1:00-5:00PM, and Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 8:00 AM-5:00 PM, at Cox-Needham Funeral Home. The family asks that attendees please wear masks to help reduce the spread of COVID.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for Trellis Supportive Care for their compassionate care during this difficult time. Flowers are welcomed, or donations may be made to Friendly Chapel Building Fund at 228 Friendly Chapel Church Rd., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 or to Trellis Supportive Care at 100 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 4, 2021.