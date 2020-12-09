Menu
Fred Woodrow Gentry
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
4517 Little Mountain Rd.
Jonesville, NC
Gentry, Fred Woodrow

August 30, 1937 - December 6, 2020

Fred Woodrow Gentry, age 83, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1937 in Surry County to the late Woodrow and Mary Hanes Gentry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gerotha Thompson Gentry, and their daughter, Shelley Gail Gentry. He is survived by his son, Greg (Amy) Gentry; grandchildren, Nathan Gentry, Balin (Rhiannon Leigh) Gentry, Gavin Gentry, Chloe Gentry, and Raeya Gentry; great-grandchild, Rylan Leigh; brother, Johnny (Nancy) Gentry. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and he was retired from the North Carolina ABC Board. Fred was also known by all, to be a notorious rabbit hunter. Mr. Gentry will be available for public viewing on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the funeral home. There will be a private graveside service held at a later date. The family would like to thank Lona Freeman for taking meals, transportation to doctor appointments, and taking care of Fred. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

4517 Little Mtn. Rd., Jonesville, NC 28642
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
4517 Little Mountain Rd., Jonesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fred was a good man. Gary will always treasure the times playing rook and running dogs and hanging out at the liars tree. He will be missed
Gary and Tammy McCormick
Friend
December 17, 2020
RIP brother
Douglas Mason
Coworker
December 11, 2020
Dear Family,
I am so saddened by your loss. I was a teaching colleague of Gerotha and remember her speaking of Fred with such joy and love. I eventually had the pleasure of meeting him. Fred was a loving husband, father, grandfather and just a great guy. May God bless all of you and give you comfort.
With heartfelt sympathy,
Sarah Frederick
Sarah Frederick
Friend
December 11, 2020
Greg, so sorry for the loss of your DadPrayers for your family
Darlene Crater
Friend
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss I am John Thompson’s widow Gerotha and John was 1st cousin’s. Praying for y’all to be comforted by the spirit of the Lord. Keep the Memories alive they are Precious.
Shonnie Thompson
Family
December 10, 2020
My sons and I always enjoyed visiting with Fred and catching up on news at his preserve, we will surely miss him ,our condolences to the family.
Will Shelton
Friend
December 10, 2020
I am sorry to hear that Fred has passed away. We worked together at the WSPD many years ago. He was a fine man and I always admired him. May God bless all the family with his love, comfort and peace.
Rodney Rumple
Coworker
December 10, 2020
Fred was one of our closest friends year-round. He was a generous person and also wanted to repay you for any deeds done for him. He loved to talk rabbit dogs and always had good ones. Our grandson prayed that Fred would have a happy life in heaven. We know he will with family and friends already there. He will be missed greatly. Tally-Ho. Special friends, David & Brenda Matthews
David & Brenda Matthews
Friend
December 10, 2020
The beagle world is sure going to be missing a good one he was a friend an mentor
mike smith
December 10, 2020
I would like to say I'll miss a good friend and seeing and talking to Fred every week. He could get a little bit opinionated but talked about the church and bible to me at times. I believe the Lord has plenty of room in heaven for rabbit hunters who love him! Praying for the family!
Mitch Cromer
Friend
December 10, 2020
Fred was a true friend and fellow rabbit hunter. I will always cherish our time spent together at his running pen. He will truly be missed.
Tommy White
Friend
December 9, 2020
Greg, we cherish precious memories of both of your parents. Hobert and Fred worked together at both the WSPD and later with the Marshall's Service. May God grant you all comfort and peace. Know that we care so very much.
Hobert and Mary Anne Brown
Friend
December 9, 2020
I MET FRED, WHEN HE CAME ON THE PD, AND WAS HIS FIRST TRAINING OFFICER, HE BECAME QUITE QUCIKLY A CLOSE FRIEND AND VERY GOOD OFFICER, MAY HE REST IN PEACE, AND HAVE MANY RABBIT HUNTS...
RW PHIPPS
Friend
December 9, 2020
I am so sorry about Fred, I worked with him some 45 years ago at the ABC board. God bless your family
Betty Fulk Henning
December 9, 2020
So sorry to hear this Greg. Was just reminiscing about Fred and my husband the other day, as they were old hunting buddies.
Diane Marshall
December 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Fred always treated people right,he was a rabbit dog man,he will be missed.
GARY D MUNDY
December 9, 2020
So sorry Greg! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Joanne Delp
Friend
December 7, 2020
