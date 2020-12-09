Gentry, Fred Woodrow
August 30, 1937 - December 6, 2020
Fred Woodrow Gentry, age 83, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1937 in Surry County to the late Woodrow and Mary Hanes Gentry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gerotha Thompson Gentry, and their daughter, Shelley Gail Gentry. He is survived by his son, Greg (Amy) Gentry; grandchildren, Nathan Gentry, Balin (Rhiannon Leigh) Gentry, Gavin Gentry, Chloe Gentry, and Raeya Gentry; great-grandchild, Rylan Leigh; brother, Johnny (Nancy) Gentry. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and he was retired from the North Carolina ABC Board. Fred was also known by all, to be a notorious rabbit hunter. Mr. Gentry will be available for public viewing on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the funeral home. There will be a private graveside service held at a later date. The family would like to thank Lona Freeman for taking meals, transportation to doctor appointments, and taking care of Fred. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
4517 Little Mtn. Rd., Jonesville, NC 28642
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 9, 2020.