Fred was one of our closest friends year-round. He was a generous person and also wanted to repay you for any deeds done for him. He loved to talk rabbit dogs and always had good ones. Our grandson prayed that Fred would have a happy life in heaven. We know he will with family and friends already there. He will be missed greatly. Tally-Ho. Special friends, David & Brenda Matthews

David & Brenda Matthews Friend December 10, 2020