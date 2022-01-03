Mitchell, Mr. Frederic William



February 16, 1948 - December 29, 2021



Frederic William Mitchell, 73 of Sunset Beach, NC died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 3:00 a.m. after a long illness.



A native of Haw River, NC, Fred was the son of Richard M. Mitchell and Sara F. Mitchell of Graham, both deceased. He was a member of the 1965 North Carolina High School Championship Football team, Graham High School Red Devils. Graduating from high school in 1966, he cherished his lifelong friendships and was proud to be an active committee member during their 50th High School reunion celebration. Fred received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University in 1970, but most enjoyed his time with his beloved Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity.



Fred was employed as an industrial engineer for the furniture industry and commercial food equipment industry in Lenoir, NC, Richmond Hill, GA and Louisville, KY before joining Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Winston-Salem in 1992. To celebrate Krispy Kreme's initial public stock offering, Fred oversaw the installation of KK doughnut equipment on Wall Street and at the Rosie O'Donnell Show which produced fresh, Hot Doughnuts Now for lucky New York commuters and show audience members. He retired in 2005 at age 56 as the Senior Vice President of Support Operations and moved to Sunset Beach.



Survivors include loving wife, Barbara W. Mitchell; two daughters, Susan Mitchell Furr and husband Paul of Raleigh and Lee Evelyn Mitchell of Garner; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Joslin Furr, David Mitchell Furr, Caroline Jo Wall and Maria Elise Wall; two brothers, Richard F. Mitchell of Columbia, MD, and Philip H. Mitchell of Cary; two Sisters-In-Law, Krystyna Davis and Alina Harkey of Winston-Salem and the extended Wienclawska family of Poland; and many, many good friends including Butch Drawdy and Jamal Womble.



Fred was preceded in death by his brother, William Morton Mitchell and step-son Cyprian.



A towering six-foot, six-inches tall, Fred was often the biggest person in the room which matched his personality. He never knew a stranger and loved (to crash) a good party. Fred loved working with his head and his hands and there was never a project too large for him to tackle. He rebuilt engines for cars, lawn mowers, boats; once hanging the V-8 engine for a 1978 Chevy Beauville Van from an oak tree as a make-shift engine stand. Fred enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, attending NASCAR races with friends, cheering on the N.C. State Wolfpack, dancing, and spending time on the beach with his family.



A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to Sunset Beach Turtle Program, P.O. Box 7745, Ocean Isle, NC, 28469.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 3, 2022.