Biles, Frederick Monroe
December 9, 1940 - March 7, 2021
Frederick Monroe Biles, 80, of Kernersville, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at home. He was a life-long resident of Kernersville.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Monroe and Elnora Wright Biles; a brother, Garson Biles; and a granddaughter, Samantha Ann Biles.
Fred is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha Plunkett Biles; their three children, William Monroe Biles, II (Donna), Regan Loflin (Phillip), Erin Carrera; a brother, Michael Robert Biles (Cindy); and a sister, Ginny Biles Clinard (Michael).
He also leaves seven grandchildren, Stephanie Schlesinger, Peter Biles, Jason Biles, Ryan Loflin, Mitchell Loflin, Mason Carrera, and Lauren Carrera; and three great-grandchildren, Sloane Schlesinger, Camden Biles, and soon-to-be-born, Sutton Schlesinger.
Fred was a 1959 graduate of Kernersville High School. He also attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and became an ardent Tar Heel fan. He was known for his love of all kinds of animals and over the years cared for dogs, cats, tropical fish, finches, rabbits, and chickens.
The family will welcome guests for a socially distanced and masked walkthrough and signing of the guest registration book from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. A family graveside service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Main Street United Methodist Church or the Kernersville Shepherd's Center.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.