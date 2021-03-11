Menu
Frederick Monroe Biles
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC
Biles, Frederick Monroe

December 9, 1940 - March 7, 2021

Frederick Monroe Biles, 80, of Kernersville, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at home. He was a life-long resident of Kernersville.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Monroe and Elnora Wright Biles; a brother, Garson Biles; and a granddaughter, Samantha Ann Biles.

Fred is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha Plunkett Biles; their three children, William Monroe Biles, II (Donna), Regan Loflin (Phillip), Erin Carrera; a brother, Michael Robert Biles (Cindy); and a sister, Ginny Biles Clinard (Michael).

He also leaves seven grandchildren, Stephanie Schlesinger, Peter Biles, Jason Biles, Ryan Loflin, Mitchell Loflin, Mason Carrera, and Lauren Carrera; and three great-grandchildren, Sloane Schlesinger, Camden Biles, and soon-to-be-born, Sutton Schlesinger.

Fred was a 1959 graduate of Kernersville High School. He also attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and became an ardent Tar Heel fan. He was known for his love of all kinds of animals and over the years cared for dogs, cats, tropical fish, finches, rabbits, and chickens.

The family will welcome guests for a socially distanced and masked walkthrough and signing of the guest registration book from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. A family graveside service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Main Street United Methodist Church or the Kernersville Shepherd's Center.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services

213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service
213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
"Don't Squeeze a Duck!"
William A. (Bill) Biles, Jr,
Family
May 6, 2021
My husband Jimmy and I are sorry to hear the passing of Fred Biles. We have known Fred and Martha for several years. He was a kind hearted sweet man. He will trulely be missed. Thanks Fred for all the things you done for us. May you RIP
Debbie Waddell
April 4, 2021
Martha and family, Duane and I are so sorry to hear of Freds passing. It seams we are loosing our loved ones too quickly these days. We always thought a lot of you and Fred and we smile when we think of the good times everybody used to have together. We will keep you in our thoughts in the days ahead.
Duane and Becky Stack
March 16, 2021
Sorry to hear.Enjoyed the times in the old neighborhood.Thanks Fred! Allan
ALLAN N. DONATIELLO
March 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Fred was a good guy with a great personality. He will be missed. I will keep your family in my prayers. Brenda Herbert
Brenda Herbert
March 11, 2021
The Sharpe family
March 10, 2021
