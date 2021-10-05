Blount, Dr. Frederick A. "Ted"
February 10, 1919 - September 27, 2021
Dr. Frederick A. "Ted" Blount died on Monday, September 27, at the age of 102, at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem, NC.
Ted was born on February 10, 1919, to Roberta Fisher Blount and Fernando Moreno Blount, in Pensacola, Florida. He attended Sewanee Military Academy and graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1940. He got his MD degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1943. After an internship at Roosevelt Hospital in NYC, he joined the US Navy and was assigned to the USS Pinkney, a hospital ship. He saw service around Pearl Harbor, Guam, and Iwo Jima; in Okinawa, his ship was severely damaged by a kamikaze bomber.
After naval service, he served his pediatric residency at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. It was during this time that he met and married Charlotte "Liebe" Emerson, who was attending nursing school at the U. of Pennsylvania. Their joyous marriage lasted 69 years.
In 1949, he began private practice of pediatrics in Winston-Salem. He joined the staff at City Hospital (later Forsyth Memorial Hospital) and Kate Bitting Reynolds Hospital (later Reynolds Memorial), and held a clinical appointment to the staff of the Bowman Gray School of Medicine (now Wake Forest University). He was active in the Forsyth County Medical Society and the NC Medical Society, and was a diplomate of the American Board of Pediatrics. A cherished project was directing the oral polio vaccine campaign in Winston-Salem schools in 1960.
In 1967, Ted became an associate director of the fledgling Physician Assistants Program at Wake Forest Medical Center, where he taught until retirement in 1986. During his time on the faculty, he took a leave of absence to spend a summer caring for children in a refugee hospital on the Cambodian-Thai border. He considered it one of the most important experiences of his life.
Ted was active in charitable organizations in the community. He was a founding member of the board of The Bethesda Center for the Homeless, and served on the boards of Shepherd's Center, Work/Force Resource Center, and Host Homes. Ted and Liebe were also active and committed members of the Presbyterian Church.
He was a generous and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Learning to fish remains a Blount rite of passage. Ted played golf and tennis well into his 90's, and was especially proud of having "shot his age" in golf five times.
It was Ted's good fortune to share the last several years with his companion, Jean Cooper. Jean brought great joy and love into his life.
Left to cherish their wonderful memories of Ted are his children Alexander "Sandy" Blount (Francesca Maltese) of Amherst, MA; Sumner Blount of Arlington, MA; and Allison DuBuisson (David) of Beaufort, NC. His grandchildren are Nina Curley (Tom) of North Salem NY; Elena Maltese of Worcester, MA; Sophia Blount of Arlington, MA; Eva DuBuisson (Dan Blau) of Raleigh, NC; Max DuBuisson (Jennifer) of West Hartford, CT; Darren Blount (Stephanie) of Melrose, MA; and Carlin Maiorana (Dan) of Natick, MA. Ted's great-grandchildren are Jack, Finn, and Archer Curley; Logan and Freya Whitaker; Ruth Blau; Leo and Clara DuBuisson; Emilia, Miles, and Andrew Blount; and Linwood Maiorana.
He was predeceased by his wife, Charlotte; his brothers, Robert and William; and his daughter-in-law, Corinne Baldwin Blount.
A private memorial service is planned. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
