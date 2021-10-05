Blount Family: I surely will miss your dad as he began practicing medicine as a newly placed Dr for my entire family. College Village neighbor and friend throughout our lives. Always asking by name how each of us were. What Dr Charles Spurr (oncologist) was to my dad for over ten years Dr Blount was to me until now... 67 years. My father and I had the gold standard in physicians and could confide in our doctor/ friend regarding anything. Even visiting their homes for answers as a 15 year old and each wife being so kind and ushering me into their husbands´ study. Spurr and Blount gave answers a boy could understand. You are blessed in having two extraordinary parents.

Bobby Bennett Friend October 7, 2021