Dr. Frederick A. "Ted" Blount
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Blount, Dr. Frederick A. "Ted"

February 10, 1919 - September 27, 2021

Dr. Frederick A. "Ted" Blount died on Monday, September 27, at the age of 102, at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem, NC.

Ted was born on February 10, 1919, to Roberta Fisher Blount and Fernando Moreno Blount, in Pensacola, Florida. He attended Sewanee Military Academy and graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1940. He got his MD degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1943. After an internship at Roosevelt Hospital in NYC, he joined the US Navy and was assigned to the USS Pinkney, a hospital ship. He saw service around Pearl Harbor, Guam, and Iwo Jima; in Okinawa, his ship was severely damaged by a kamikaze bomber.

After naval service, he served his pediatric residency at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. It was during this time that he met and married Charlotte "Liebe" Emerson, who was attending nursing school at the U. of Pennsylvania. Their joyous marriage lasted 69 years.

In 1949, he began private practice of pediatrics in Winston-Salem. He joined the staff at City Hospital (later Forsyth Memorial Hospital) and Kate Bitting Reynolds Hospital (later Reynolds Memorial), and held a clinical appointment to the staff of the Bowman Gray School of Medicine (now Wake Forest University). He was active in the Forsyth County Medical Society and the NC Medical Society, and was a diplomate of the American Board of Pediatrics. A cherished project was directing the oral polio vaccine campaign in Winston-Salem schools in 1960.

In 1967, Ted became an associate director of the fledgling Physician Assistants Program at Wake Forest Medical Center, where he taught until retirement in 1986. During his time on the faculty, he took a leave of absence to spend a summer caring for children in a refugee hospital on the Cambodian-Thai border. He considered it one of the most important experiences of his life.

Ted was active in charitable organizations in the community. He was a founding member of the board of The Bethesda Center for the Homeless, and served on the boards of Shepherd's Center, Work/Force Resource Center, and Host Homes. Ted and Liebe were also active and committed members of the Presbyterian Church.

He was a generous and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Learning to fish remains a Blount rite of passage. Ted played golf and tennis well into his 90's, and was especially proud of having "shot his age" in golf five times.

It was Ted's good fortune to share the last several years with his companion, Jean Cooper. Jean brought great joy and love into his life.

Left to cherish their wonderful memories of Ted are his children Alexander "Sandy" Blount (Francesca Maltese) of Amherst, MA; Sumner Blount of Arlington, MA; and Allison DuBuisson (David) of Beaufort, NC. His grandchildren are Nina Curley (Tom) of North Salem NY; Elena Maltese of Worcester, MA; Sophia Blount of Arlington, MA; Eva DuBuisson (Dan Blau) of Raleigh, NC; Max DuBuisson (Jennifer) of West Hartford, CT; Darren Blount (Stephanie) of Melrose, MA; and Carlin Maiorana (Dan) of Natick, MA. Ted's great-grandchildren are Jack, Finn, and Archer Curley; Logan and Freya Whitaker; Ruth Blau; Leo and Clara DuBuisson; Emilia, Miles, and Andrew Blount; and Linwood Maiorana.

He was predeceased by his wife, Charlotte; his brothers, Robert and William; and his daughter-in-law, Corinne Baldwin Blount.

A private memorial service is planned. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Blount Family: I surely will miss your dad as he began practicing medicine as a newly placed Dr for my entire family. College Village neighbor and friend throughout our lives. Always asking by name how each of us were. What Dr Charles Spurr (oncologist) was to my dad for over ten years Dr Blount was to me until now... 67 years. My father and I had the gold standard in physicians and could confide in our doctor/ friend regarding anything. Even visiting their homes for answers as a 15 year old and each wife being so kind and ushering me into their husbands´ study. Spurr and Blount gave answers a boy could understand. You are blessed in having two extraordinary parents.
Bobby Bennett
Friend
October 7, 2021
Our sympathies to the family of this wonderful man . Dr. Blount was pediatrician to my brothers and sister and I in the 60s and 70s . He went above and beyond the call of duty for us many times . My mom was a single parent with 4 young children and no family close . He made , house calls for us when needed to Rural Hall . Always very welcoming and easy to talk to . Only good memories of his smile and great sense of humor .
Kathryne Durham Ireland
Other
October 6, 2021
Dr Blount was our pediatrician after my brother and I were released from a polio hospital in the 50´s. Even though I was very young, I remember him well as not just a doctor but as a very kind person. After spending many months in a hospital, needless to say hospitals and doctors were not our favorite place to go or to see a person in a white coat. Due to his kindness, he never frightened us. I´m sure many patients and colleagues will not only always hold him in high esteem, but never forget him. Our prayers go out to his family.
Sue Ellen Moss
Other
October 5, 2021
A very good man with a life of service to others. Prayers go out to the family.
Scott Bauer
Other
October 5, 2021
Dr. Blount was both my and my son's pediatrician. I remember him fondly. I was so sorry to hear of his passing. I hope his family will find comfort in his long life, love and many accomplishments.
Lynn c. Fulp
School
October 2, 2021
Allison and family, thinking of you during this sad transition. Love, Sydney
Sydney Sherrill Gingrow
September 29, 2021
