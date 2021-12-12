Wood, Frederick Pleming
January 10, 1951 - December 4, 2021
Frederick Pleming Wood went on to be with the Lord on December 4, 2021. Fred was outgoing, loving, and never met a stranger. Which is why he was also called Bubba. "Bubba knows everybody."
Fred was born on January 10, 1951, in Jacksonville, FL to the late Frederick William Peele Wood and Marie Pleming Reiter-Reid. He attended college at Vanderbilt University where he received his bachelor's degree in computer science and minored in electrical engineering. Upon his graduation he joined the Navy and went in as an officer where he served three and a half years. Fred was an engineer at heart. He loved fixing things and telling you how everything was supposed to work. Fred worked for Guilford County government for 20 years as a Sr. System's Analyst. After retiring, he worked at a bicycle shop in Clemmons. He really loved repairing the old bikes and putting together the new ones. When he came home at the end of the day, he had a smile on his face and a pep in his step for the things he accomplished that day. That job was more fulfilling for him and brought him more joy than any other because he got to work with his hands.
Fred was a train fanatic. He was a member of the Triad Live Steamers for many years and helped build 12-inch gauge Live Steam train engines and cars big enough for kids and adults to ride during special events at a miniature railroad. He would always bring his daughters with him for a fun day together when they were growing up. Family time was always important to Fred. He loved his girls. Spending time with his girls was the highlight of his day, even if it was just playing video games together. He would also take his daughters to the highland games all over the triad to enjoy the games, the food, the heritage, but mostly the music. Fred loved the bagpipes and eventually learned how to play them.
His love of people led him to serve in his community. Fred was a member of Old Town Masonic Lodge #751, the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #355, and was also a Shriner and the founding member of the Oasis 500's. Fred also served as the Organist of Olivet Moravian Church for over 30 years.
Fred leaves behind his loving wife of 40 wonderful years, Linda Templeton Wood, and daughters, Kimberly Nicole Wood and Kelly Wood Wentz.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 17th from 6-8pm at Frank Vogler & Sons, 2849 Middlebrook Drive in Clemmons. The funeral service will be on Saturday, December 18th at 11am at Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Rd in Winston-Salem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
