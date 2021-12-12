Mom wrote her obituary a few years ago, and this is what she wrote with a few updates:
Frieda Hinshaw Speer, 96, passed away in her sleep, December 9, 2021. She was born October 7, 1925, to Sanford and Bonnie Hutchens Hinshaw in East Bend, N.C. Frieda married the love of her life, Allen Paul Speer, Jr. (Red) June 9, 1950, in a double wedding with her sister June Smithdeal and Richard Smithdeal. She is preceded in death by her husband, Red, on August 24, 1987, and her father and mother.
Frieda attended Woman's College and Guilford College. She was a great supporter of Wake Forest her whole life, as her husband attended that school. After college she worked in the payroll department of Western Electric. Frieda and her good friend Swanee Reece started Jack and Jill Kindergarten, which they ran for several years while their own children were young. Another job she loved was working many years for the Yadkin County Farm Bureau. She worked there until she retired to take care of her grandson, Daniel.
Frieda loved God, the Quaker church she grew up in, and Boonville Baptist. She served her God however He called her. Frieda taught the children's "Sunbeams" class, led the children's choir, taught Bible School, was an adult Sunday School teacher, and a leader in the WMU groups. One of the greatest honors in her life was having a mission group named after her by "her girls," the Frieda Speer Circle.
Frieda also served God by helping in the community. Governor Jim Hunt appointed her to serve on a committee at the Yadkin Correctional Prison for 20 years. She was an active member of the Woman's Club and helped build the Boonville Public Library by donating the land. She enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels until she was 89.
Frieda is survived by her son, Dr. Allen Paul Speer III and wife, Dr. Janet Barton of Banner Elk, by her daughter Sandra Speer Bryant, and husband, Barry Lee Bryant. She leaves her special grandchildren, Daniel Paul Bryant (Amber), Jeremy Allen Bryant (Kathryn), Barton Carroll (Carrie), Donovan Carroll (Lori), and precious great grandchildren Speer Bryant, Sullivan Bryant, and Donovan George Carroll. She is also survived by her sister, June Smithdeal and her special nieces, Lynn Smithdeal (David), Brenda Proctor (Tim), and Beth Bryant (Aubrey) and great nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside celebration will be held at the Speer farm.
From her children, Allen and Sandy:
Our mom loved God, her family, and her friends in that order. Her life was spent loving and serving all three. A funeral is a celebration of a life that has passed. Our mom's life was celebrated by her many friends and family while she LIVED all 96 years. Cards, flowers, food, phone calls and visits blessed her weekly and "made her day" until she died. Thank you Boonville, for loving her during her entire life and making her feel as special as she was. Her life truly was a life well lived.
A special thanks to all Mom's caregivers over the past five years who have helped us keep her at home, and to Yadkin Valley Hospice for their assistance. Also, Mom wanted to especially thank Yadkin County Farm Bureau for taking such wonderful care of her during retirement.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to: Foundation Fighting Blindness, PO Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740, Boonville Library Endowment, c/o North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 560, Raleigh, NC 27612, Boonville Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 429, Boonville, NC 27011. Oline condoiences may be at www.gentryfuneralservice,com.
Frieda was such a dear sweet lady! May God bless your family.
Linda Hardy
December 20, 2021
I loved Frieda!! I walked in her footsteps, none better, as pastor of Boonville Baptist. I would go to visit shut-ins or folks in nursing homes and the frequent word was "Frieda came to see me"! Always encouraging, supportive, a Blessing!! I am grateful for having known her as a sister in Christ.
Ken Boaz
Friend
December 20, 2021
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
December 20, 2021
What an influence this sweet lady had on me and countless other young people in shaping our Christian faith. She will never be forgotten.
Anne Marie Woodruff
December 13, 2021
I have many special memories of Frieda and her husband "Red" from my boyhood and from the few times I visited her in her later life. She was a remarkable woman. One of her great accomplishments, among many, was helping to build the library in Boonville. A lifelong reader and lover of literature, I have visited that library every time I've come to Boonville, and am so happy especially for the young people of the town who have access to books. God bless you, Mrs. Speer, and rest in peace.
Jeff Minick
Friend
December 13, 2021
Awesome lady of faith.
Nelson Spaulding
Friend
December 13, 2021
I wish to express my deepest condolences. May the memories you have sustain you for the rest of your lives. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you!
Tammy Nations Pendleton
December 13, 2021
Just wanted to let you know that you’re in my Prayers at this time!! My husband John was distant related! Your Mom & Dad were Great caring & loving People!! Awesome Memories Lord Bless!!
Shonnie Thompson
Friend
December 13, 2021
Sandy, Allen, and all the families. Freida was truly one of the nicest, most caring people that I have ever known.
My deepest condolences to you, your families and the community.
Dale Parker
December 13, 2021
Many times over the years Frieda asked me to plant different flowers or shrubs at Hinshaw Gardens for her. They are a warm reminder of such a kind lady. My deepest condolences on Frieda´s passing.
Steve Gardner
December 13, 2021
Sandy and Allen so sorry you lost your mother. She and my mother always enjoyed visiting and talking about their school days together. You will both be in our prayers.
Herman G Norman
December 13, 2021
frieda was a wonderful woman who was kind and thoughtful. she was a good customer of danielboone bbq and also a friend. boonville and surrounding area will certainly miss her !!!!!!!!
Sam Crawley
Neighbor
December 12, 2021
Frieda was such a wonderful lady and role model for all who knew her. She always made me feel so welcome at church when I first started attending. She was an excellent Sunday School teacher. Heaven surely gained an angel. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the family.
Shirley Murphy
Friend
December 11, 2021
Frieda was such a sweet, kind lady. She was a wonderful neighbor to my mother and I always enjoyed visiting with her. Her smile would warm you to the bottom of your soul. I'm sure our Lord welcomed her home with open arms and a "well done, my good and faithful servant!" My prayers go out for her precious family.
Emmy Bullin
December 11, 2021
Sandy, Barry and family, we are sorry for your loss. God will provide his Amazing Grace and surround you with his Holy Spirit to give you comfort in this time of need. Please know we are here, if you need anything. Our prayers and thoughts go with you. We love you, our good friends. God’s Peace.
Jerry and Debbie Motsinger
Friend
December 11, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shirley Caudle Brandon
Friend
December 11, 2021
Sandy and Allen, I am so sorry to hear of your Moms passing, however, I know she is now at complete peace, singing with the angels, and worshipping our Lord and Savior. She was such a kind woman. She was so nice to me during my teenage years, always making me feel welcome and comfortable. I haven't ever forgot her and never will. Love you both. My prayers will be with you during this time. Ann
ANN CRATER GROCE
Friend
December 11, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I remember Frieda as a beautiful lady that always had a smile. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.
Phyllis McCollum
Friend
December 11, 2021
A wonderful lady! My day was made whenever I saw Frieda. She was one my best role models. I am truly blessed to have known her.
John Dobbins
Friend
December 11, 2021
Frieda was a wonderful lady and a great example. My Mom thought so much of her. Prayers for your family.
Hope Johnson Hardy
December 11, 2021
Your Mom was such a truly sweet lady. What a great life. Thinking of you Sandy and Barry with love
Brenda Hicks Brown
Friend
December 11, 2021
One fine lady,probably one of my Mom's best friends. Her and Red were always a pillow in the town of Boonville, and Boonville is a better town because of the way they loved this town. Thank's for your leadership and the friendship you had with our family. A life well lived and a inspiration in a ton of people's life. Thank's for all you done for my Mom and the people in the Boonville community. Tim and Cyndi Driver
Tim Driver
Friend
December 11, 2021
What a Godly soul she was. She, June , and Bonnie were such an influence on my family as I grew. Deepest sympathy for the family
Marjetta Shores
Friend
December 11, 2021
What a wonderful, sweet, gracious lady always in my life! Loved her so very much! May precious memories flood your soul of all the happy times together!
Elaine Poindexter
December 11, 2021
Allen & Sandy, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dale Puryear
Friend
December 11, 2021
We have fond memories of Frieda, June, and their mother, Miss Bonnie Hinshaw. Our sympathy goes out to all of Frieda's family during this sad time.