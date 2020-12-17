Menu
Gail Spainhour Hooks
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Hooks, Gail Spainhour

August 28, 1947 - December 12, 2020

Mrs. Gail Spainhour Hooks, 73, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. She was born August 28, 1947, in Winston-Salem, NC, to the late Richard and Rachel Spainhour. In addition to her parents, Gail is preceded in death by her husband, George L. "Pete" Hooks, III, and a daughter (at birth). Surviving are her son Blake Hooks and wife Ashley of Shelby, North Carolina; daughter April (Hooks) Allman and husband Ronald of Jeffersonville, Indiana; three grandchildren: Benjamin Allman, Carly Allman, and Carter Hooks; and cousin AJ Lincoln, who was like a brother to her. Gail made her home in Panama City, Florida; Framingham, Massachusetts; Simpsonville and Columbia, South Carolina; and Fremont and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She worked as a legal secretary for many years. She loved to read, loved music, and played the organ and piano for her own enjoyment and for her church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and a caregiver to all, including her husband and mother when they fell ill. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, mother, and father. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. Memorials may be sent in Gail's name to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 370, Earl, NC 28038, where Gail adopted her beloved dog Max.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
