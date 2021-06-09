Foster, Gale Jenkins
August 15, 1946 - May 8, 2021
Mrs. Gale Jenkins Foster, 74, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her home. She was born August 15, 1946, in Forsyth County. Mrs. Foster was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church for 74 years, where she served as the Children's Handbell Director and an assistant in the Children's Choir. She worked at Inmar with 20 years of service. Gale was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie Ledford Jenkins and Virgil Houston Jenkins. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Wayne G. Foster; one daughter, Karyn Foster Knight and husband Mel of Raleigh; two grandchildren, Dalton Knight and Foster Knight and fiancé Ashley Nelson; and two nieces, Deborah Pinnix and Libby Weidman.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Chapman officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
The family wishes to thank all of Gale's dear friends at Inmar International, especially David Mounts, CEO and Gale's boss, Melissa Whitner, VP of Software Engineering. A special thanks to all the talented staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, especially Dr. Ronald Davis, Dr. Christopher Thomas IV, P.A. Morgan Nerve, Dr. Adrian Laxton, Dr. Michael Chan, and Dr. Scott Harper who kept Gale with us for 7 ½ years after her battle with cancer began. Special thanks to Trellis Supportive Care who was there for Gale in her final days.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 SIlas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.