Garland Junior Wright
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Wright, Garland Junior

November 23, 1944 - June 4, 2021

WRIGHT

WALNUT COVE

Garland Junior Wright, 76, went home to be with the Lord early Friday morning, June 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Garland was born on November 23, 1944 in Wytheville, VA to the late Vivian Clinton and Mary Ida Scott Wright. He was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company where he had 32 years of service. Garland liked NASCAR, fishing, watching John Wayne and Clint Eastwood movies, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Garland was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille W. Mabe, and 3 brothers, Robert Lee Wright, James Walter Wright, and Otis Wright.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Malinda Lou Hill Wright; two children, Joe Wright and wife Maxine, and Cindy Hicks and husband Timmy; three grandchildren, Leigh Ann Tuttle and husband Lucas, Joshua Lee Wright and Daniel Hicks; 2 great-grandchildren, Harley Quinn Tuttle and Cashel Mariarty Tuttle; two sisters, Pauline Heath and Gay Ann Wright, and a brother, Kelly Wright.

There will be a 2:00 PM Funeral Service held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating. Burial will follow at Palmyra United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Burroughs Funeral Home, and other times at his home.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Wright family.

Burroughs Funeral Home

1382 Hwy 65 W, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West P.O. Box 471, Walnut Cove, NC
Jun
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Burroughs Chapel
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joebud & Cindy, I am so very sorry for the loss of your father. I didn´t know that he had passed away until today.
Missy
August 14, 2021
