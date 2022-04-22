Menu
Gary Franklin Kiger
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 24 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
North Pointe Church
Kiger, Gary Franklin

August 9, 1947 - April 20, 2022

Gary Franklin Kiger, 74, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home. Gary was born on August 9, 1947, to the late Larry Kiger and Pauline Hutchins Kiger. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam as part of the 101st Infantry. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, church, and family. He is quoted with telling his pastor, "I'm looking forward to fishing by those pearly gates!"

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of thirty-eight years, Kimberly Cook Kiger; son, Griffin G. Kiger (Jennifer); daughter, Lisa Kiger Thompson (Jimmy); grandchildren: Zachary Thompson (Brooke), Emilee Thompson, Jaxon Griffin, and Brody Gibson; sisters, Cathy Kiger and Tina Kiger Tiernan (Tom); faithful companions, Lula Belle and Shimono; date-night buddies, Steve and Melissa Money and Mike and Melisa Hutchins; niece, Christina Tiernan; and nephew, Michael Tiernan.

A memorial service will be held at North Pointe Church (5225 High Point Rd., High Point, NC 27265) on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Darrell Greene, Terry White, and John M. Fowler II officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to North Pointe Church, and online condolences may be sent to the Kiger family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

J. C. Green and Sons Funreal Home

10301 North NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 22, 2022.
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
