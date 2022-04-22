Kiger, Gary Franklin
August 9, 1947 - April 20, 2022
Gary Franklin Kiger, 74, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home. Gary was born on August 9, 1947, to the late Larry Kiger and Pauline Hutchins Kiger. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam as part of the 101st Infantry. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, church, and family. He is quoted with telling his pastor, "I'm looking forward to fishing by those pearly gates!"
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of thirty-eight years, Kimberly Cook Kiger; son, Griffin G. Kiger (Jennifer); daughter, Lisa Kiger Thompson (Jimmy); grandchildren: Zachary Thompson (Brooke), Emilee Thompson, Jaxon Griffin, and Brody Gibson; sisters, Cathy Kiger and Tina Kiger Tiernan (Tom); faithful companions, Lula Belle and Shimono; date-night buddies, Steve and Melissa Money and Mike and Melisa Hutchins; niece, Christina Tiernan; and nephew, Michael Tiernan.
A memorial service will be held at North Pointe Church (5225 High Point Rd., High Point, NC 27265) on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Darrell Greene, Terry White, and John M. Fowler II officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to North Pointe Church, and online condolences may be sent to the Kiger family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
.
J. C. Green and Sons Funreal Home
10301 North NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 22, 2022.