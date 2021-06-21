Menu
Gary Potts
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Potts, Gary

March 18, 1949 - June 15, 2021

Mr. Gary Robert Potts passed away unexpectedly on June 15th, 2021, at Forsyth Hospital. He was the first son of twins born March 18th, 1949 to Noah and Nova Bowers Potts. He leaves behind to cherish him, his wife of 44 years, Judy Miller Potts of the home and children, Brian Keith Potts of Granville County, NC, and daughter Amanda Potts Culler and three grandsons, Kyler, Kayden, and Carson Duncan of Lexington, NC. He also leaves his twin brother, Larry Edward Potts, and wife, Wanda, and their children, Tracy Schweikert and family and Travis Potts and family and also a younger brother, Jeffrey Potts and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He retired from the Modern Automotive Network after almost 50 years. He was an active and devoted lifelong member of Linville Forest Church of Christ in Kernersville, NC. He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as fishing and Nascar. He loved to vacation with family and friends, usually at the beach or in Florida. He was a prankster and loved to tell jokes and stories and loved to ride his motorcycle as long as he was able. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Salem Funeral Home, 120 South Main Street in Winston Salem, NC. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 with Minister Kelly Brown officiating at 12:00 Noon at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem, NC, where he will be laid to rest. Flowers will be accepted or donations made in his memory to Carolina Bible Camp, P.O. Box 1234, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral Home

120 South Main Street
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
23
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Parklawn Memorial Gardens
Winston-Salem, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry Judy by the loss of Gary! He was a good friend to me always and I will never forget him, ever! God Bless you all and may he Rest In Peace wrapped in the arms of God
Anthony Paschal
Friend
June 21, 2021
Judy and family, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Sending much love and hugs your way.
Angela Pope
June 21, 2021
I send Linda and I deepest sympothies.we wish you and both families nothing but good memories.
Allen Grubbs
June 21, 2021
