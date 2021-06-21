Potts, Gary
March 18, 1949 - June 15, 2021
Mr. Gary Robert Potts passed away unexpectedly on June 15th, 2021, at Forsyth Hospital. He was the first son of twins born March 18th, 1949 to Noah and Nova Bowers Potts. He leaves behind to cherish him, his wife of 44 years, Judy Miller Potts of the home and children, Brian Keith Potts of Granville County, NC, and daughter Amanda Potts Culler and three grandsons, Kyler, Kayden, and Carson Duncan of Lexington, NC. He also leaves his twin brother, Larry Edward Potts, and wife, Wanda, and their children, Tracy Schweikert and family and Travis Potts and family and also a younger brother, Jeffrey Potts and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He retired from the Modern Automotive Network after almost 50 years. He was an active and devoted lifelong member of Linville Forest Church of Christ in Kernersville, NC. He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as fishing and Nascar. He loved to vacation with family and friends, usually at the beach or in Florida. He was a prankster and loved to tell jokes and stories and loved to ride his motorcycle as long as he was able. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Salem Funeral Home, 120 South Main Street in Winston Salem, NC. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 with Minister Kelly Brown officiating at 12:00 Noon at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem, NC, where he will be laid to rest. Flowers will be accepted or donations made in his memory to Carolina Bible Camp, P.O. Box 1234, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
