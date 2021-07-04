Menu
Gary Bunting Tash
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Tash, Gary Bunting

August 10, 1946 - June 27, 2021

Gary Bunting Tash, age 74, passed away peacefully at KBR Hospice Home on June 27, 2021 after a long journey with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Trenton, NJ to the late Jacob Garthwait Tash and the late Gladys Elizabeth Bunting, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia in 1968 and his Juris Doctorate degree from Wake Forest University School of Law in 1971. While at UVA, he met his love and partner in life, Carol Moseley. They were married in 1969 and were blessed with two wonderful children, Ginny and Andrew.

People knew the fun-loving and compassionate Gary as a judge, attorney, advisor, mentor and friend. He was truly passionate about helping others, especially youth, and making people feel welcome. His foundation in Christ guided his life through the words of Proverbs 16:1-3 and Philippians 4:6-7. Gary made an impact on so many lives and his community through various professional, civic and social organizations.

Gary served the church as a youth advisor, deacon and elder during his membership at First Presbyterian Church. He received the Freedom Guard Award in the late 1970s for his outstanding achievements in the areas of community, religious and governmental activities as a Winston-Salem Jaycee. As a Forsyth County District Court judge (1976-1983), he helped establish juvenile court.

He practiced as an attorney in several law firms, but ended his accomplished career as a founding member of Tash & Kurtz, PLLC where he was an arbitrator, mediator and board-certified specialist in family law with a particular emphasis on children custody. Gary was a frequent speaker for the North Carolina Bar on child custody, and was a Juvenile Law Adjunct Professor for many years at the Wake Forest University School of Law. He served in leadership roles on the Juvenile Justice Council and the Children's Law Center of Central North Carolina. While he received many awards and recognitions throughout his legal career, the NC State Bar McMillan Distinguished Service Award recognized his extensive contributions to the legal profession.

In addition to the law, Gary had lifelong involvement and dedication to his social fraternity, Sigma Pi. He served many, many years locally as an undergraduate advisor and mentor for Alpha-Nu chapter at Wake Forest University, and nationally as Grand Sage for Sigma Pi. He was presented with the Founder's Award for his years of selfless service and dedication to the fraternity that was so close to his heart and a brotherhood that he truly cherished.

Gary is survived by his loving and dedicated paralegal, caregiver and partner in life, Carol. They were truly a team. He is also survived by his daughter Virginia "Ginny" (Brandon) Inscore of Greensboro, NC and their three children, Molly, Lily and Ryan; and his son Andrew (Shay) Tash of Springfield, VA and their two children, Emma and Sophia. To his grandchildren, he will always be remembered as the loving, playful, goofy "G-Pop."

A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 31st at First Presbyterian Church, 300 North Cherry Street in Winston-Salem. Donations in Gary's memory may be made to the Children's Law Center of Central North Carolina, Sigma Pi Fraternity International, or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at: https://affordablecremationswsnc.com/tribute/details/261/Gary-Tash/obituary.html#tribute-start.

Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem

2901 Lyndhurst Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
31
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
300 North Cherry St., Winston-Salem, NC
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
Gary was an incredible mentor! He gave unconditionally to others, and always did it with his contagious smile. He was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to have known him, and will be missed!
Brian Conroy
Friend
July 29, 2021
A mentor and friend to many. Gary served Sigma Pi Fraternity International with a passion appreciated by his brothers across the nation. My thoughts and prayers to his family.
Cabell Young, III
Other
July 28, 2021
Carol, you are being held in our hearts as Gary is treasured in our memories.
Paul and Judy Jordan
Friend
July 28, 2021
Gary was an incredibly selfless man who left a lasting impact on all whom he encountered. He gave, gave, and gave more. We were blessed to have him and he will live on in those who knew his way.
Rory Dineen
Friend
July 27, 2021
Gary helped me approximately 40 or more years ago. I never forgot his help and the kindness he showed me. I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers are with you. Bonnie Baldwin
Bonnie Baldwin
Work
July 10, 2021
Carol, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time of transition. My experience at Wake Forest was much fuller for having known you and Gary. He was a special man he set a high standard for us all. Wishing you peace and strength, Mitch & Laura
Mitch & Laura Perry
Family
July 10, 2021
Gary helped Glenn and I almost 18 years ago. He was thorough, gave us good advice and gave up a weekend in order to help us during a difficult time. We were so blessed by his knowledge, his kindness and his advice. I am so sorry for your loss and thankful for the difference he made in our lives.
Robin Harden
Work
July 4, 2021
Carol and Family, I am just now learning of the passing of Gary. My heart is heavy and I know you all have suffered long. Cherish the memories you have with him and know that he was a special person. Thank you
Sandy Elliott
Friend
July 4, 2021
