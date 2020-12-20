Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gaston Marvin Shortt Jr.
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Shortt, Jr., Gaston Marvin

May 25, 1935 - December 18, 2020

Mr. Gaston Marvin Shortt, Jr., 85, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on May 25, 1935, to the late Gaston Marvin and Sadie Marie Frye Shortt. Mr. Shortt was a proud veteran who served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He attended Piedmont Bible College and became an ordained minister. Mr. Shortt was the minister of West Bend Baptist Church for a brief period. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, where he would occasionally preach. Mr. Shortt was a truck driver, but for most of his working career, owned and operated an electrical contracting business. He never met a stranger. Mr. Shortt loved the Lord, his life, and most importantly, his family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Shortt is preceded in death by two brothers, John Shortt and Donald Shortt. Surviving are his loving wife of sixty years, Marilyn Shortt; two sons, Glenn Shortt and wife Lisa and David Shortt; five grandchildren: Kyndal Shortt, Jessica Shortt, Cory Shortt, Hayley Lawson and husband Matt, and Dylan Shortt; two sisters, Nancy Doub and Norma Clay and husband Wendell; a brother, Larry Shortt; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A private graveside service will be held in his honor at Forsyth Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Charlie Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 4507 Thomasville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
David & Glenn, With deepest sympathy in the loss of your Father. Prayers of blessings and love.
Dana Foster Minton
December 21, 2020
Sorry to hear about your dad will be praying
Rob Newton
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results