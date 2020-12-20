Shortt, Jr., Gaston Marvin
May 25, 1935 - December 18, 2020
Mr. Gaston Marvin Shortt, Jr., 85, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on May 25, 1935, to the late Gaston Marvin and Sadie Marie Frye Shortt. Mr. Shortt was a proud veteran who served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He attended Piedmont Bible College and became an ordained minister. Mr. Shortt was the minister of West Bend Baptist Church for a brief period. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, where he would occasionally preach. Mr. Shortt was a truck driver, but for most of his working career, owned and operated an electrical contracting business. He never met a stranger. Mr. Shortt loved the Lord, his life, and most importantly, his family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Shortt is preceded in death by two brothers, John Shortt and Donald Shortt. Surviving are his loving wife of sixty years, Marilyn Shortt; two sons, Glenn Shortt and wife Lisa and David Shortt; five grandchildren: Kyndal Shortt, Jessica Shortt, Cory Shortt, Hayley Lawson and husband Matt, and Dylan Shortt; two sisters, Nancy Doub and Norma Clay and husband Wendell; a brother, Larry Shortt; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A private graveside service will be held in his honor at Forsyth Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Charlie Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 4507 Thomasville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.