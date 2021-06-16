Vaughn, Gayle
October 28, 1939 - June 12, 2021
Gayle Rogers Vaughn, 81, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Central Continuing Care. She was born in Stokes County, October 28, 1939, to the late Erastus Harvey Rogers and Lelia Hutchens Rogers. Mrs. Vaughn was a homemaker, farmer, teacher's aide, devoted mother and wife of the late Homer Max Vaughn. Gayle loved flowers and was the owner and operator of Bloomin' Gayle's flower shop on Main Street, Pilot Mountain for over twenty years. Gayle loved the Lord and served the church in many ways. She was a Sunday School teacher at Brims Grove Baptist Church and founding member of the Christian Community Baptist Church of Pilot Mountain.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Gray Vaughn, of the home; by several nieces and nephews; and a dear special cousin, Sarah Rogers. Mrs. Vaughn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard Max Vaughn; one sister, Peggy Wise; and one brother, Jerry Dale Rogers.
Mrs. Vaughn will lie in state at Cox-Needham Funeral Home, Tuesday June 15, 2021, from 8:00-4:30.
Graveside services will be conducted at Brims Grove Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Kevin Harris and Rev. Ricky Rogers, presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brims Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Alfred McCreary at 4019 NC 268 Hwy, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 and Christian Community Baptist Church at 1180 McDaniel Rd., Pilot Mountain, NC, 27041.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Vaughn family. Online condolences may be made at www.coxneedham.com
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 W. Main St., Pilot Mtn, NC 27041
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 16, 2021.