Chaskley, Gene A.



February 26, 1940 - November 11, 2020



Gene Allen Chaskley, born February 26, 1940, entered eternal rest with the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Gene was born in Forsyth County to Neely Patrick and Johnnie Chaskley. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Bruce Patrick and Johnell Chaskley, and sister, Carolyn Chaskley and former wife, Deloris Cuthrell. Gene was educated in the Winston-Salem school system and graduated from Atkins High School in 1959. He retired from the construction industry after having worked on several buildings, particularly in downtown Winston-Salem, including the Convention Center and Reynolds Plaza. A man of quiet faith, Gene attended Cleveland Avenue Christian Church in his youth. In later years, he adopted Goler Memorial AME Zion Church as his place of worship, where he truly enjoyed the fellowship. His favorite pastimes included gardening, furniture refinishing, and antiquing. Gene was well known for his green thumb and maintained a garden most of his life. He enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labors with friends, family, and strangers. Living to cherish his memory are: his sister, Doris Chaskley; daughters, Genene Chaskley and Genita Oakes; two grandsons and granddaughters-in-love, Allen (Ashlei) and Alexander (Delois). Gene was a very proud great-grandfather to James Allen. He will also be greatly missed by a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.



A service in his memory will be held at a later date.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.