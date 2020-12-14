Menu
Gene Owen
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC
Owen, Gene

August 7, 1940 - December 11, 2020

Earnest Eugene "Gene" Owen, 80, of Lexington went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Christian Baptist Church with Pastor Sam Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery at 3123 Indiana Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27105 at approximately 12:20 pm.

The family will receive friends from 10 am until 11 am prior to the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Mr. Owen was born in Forsyth County on August 7, 1940 to Paul Henry Owen and Kathleen Viola Utt Owen. He was a retired Aircraft Mechanic, having worked for Piedmont and US Airways and was a veteran of both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. Mr. Owen was a devoted member and trustee of Christian Baptist Church and was such a loving man whose memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Owen; and a sister, Jeanette Owen Benfield.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Darren Hawkins (Helen) of KY, Michael Hawkins (Jami) of IA, and Cliff Owen (Lisa) of Winston Salem; a very special niece and caretaker, Kim Durham (Mike) and their children, Kory and Michael; two brothers, Paul "Bub" Owen of East Bend and James Owen (Phyllis) of Castle Hayne; five grandchildren, Tiffany Moody (Austin), Christopher Owen, Erin Davidson (Cody), Sawyer Hawkins and Caitlin Hawkins; a special friend and companion, Pat Franks; and a host of other extended family.

Memorials may be directed to Christian Baptist Church at 11874 S North Carolina Hwy 150, Linwood, NC 27299.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net

Davidson Funeral Home

301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
NC
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christian Baptist Church
NC
Dec
15
Burial
12:15p.m.
Woodland Cemetery
3123 Indiana Ave, Winston Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington
So sorry to hear this! Condolences to the family. I worked with Gene at Piedmont Aviation back in the 80's. He was a good man and very good friend! We had lots of fun working in the Piper Parts Dept. and had many Mexican dinners together! Rest in Peace dear friend.
Robin Talbert
Friend
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss Paul. We will be praying for you and your family.
Jimmy Childress
December 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I served as a Trustee of Christian Baptist Church along side Gene for many years. I admired his sweet, quiet, loving spirit that he brought to many.
Michael and Bonnie Rogers
Friend
December 13, 2020
So very sorry for your loss of a dear love one. Charlie F and Hazel Hedrick Sides Families of Lexington Welcome NC and SC and Michigan.
Teresa and Jack Peterson
Friend
December 13, 2020
In loving memory to my wonderful cousin. I didn't get to see very much but I always remember he could light up a room, always smiling. I still see that beautiful smile God bless
Carrie LeBlanc
December 13, 2020
Dad, I miss you.
Clifford Owen
Son
December 13, 2020
