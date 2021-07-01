Smith, Jr., Gene Fernando
April 5, 1966 - June 27, 2021
SMITH, JR.
KING
Gene "Hardrock" Fernando Smith, Jr., 55 died after a long battle of cancer Sunday morning, June 27, 2021 at his home.
Gene was born on April 5, 1966 in Forsyth County to the late Gene Fernando, Sr. and Mary More Smith. he was employed by DSC Logistics. Gene was a simple man who loved music and playing card games. He was a jokester and was always laughing. Gene loved his family and especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Linda Pomeroy Smith; 4 children, Jonathon Lawson (Amber), Andrew Lawson (Britiany), Amanda Slate (Patrick), and Heather Marie Smith; 10 grandchildren, Abbie, Emily, Sarah, Lilli, Tyler, Nova, and Mia Lawson, Emma and Jameson Slate, and Sebastian; 7 sisters, Jean Fowler (Don), Carol Harrell, Donna Yountz (Danny), Diana Sholes (George), Katherine Groves, Mary Smith, and Peggy Pittman (George); and 1 brother, Thomas "Bucky" Smith (Erin).
There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Burroughs Chapel with Mr. Lars Hansen officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 6 – 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
"Don't sweat the small stuff, everything is small stuff".
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Burroughs Funeral Home, 1382 NC HWY 65 W, Walnut Cove, NC 27052 is honored to be serving the Smith family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 1, 2021.