Taylor, Gene



June 3, 1941 - September 1, 2021



Gene Douglas Taylor, 80, of Pilot Mountain, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on September 1, 2021. Gene was born on June 3, 1941 to Henry Ray and Opal Kemp Taylor.



Gene leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Frankie Taylor, of the home; sons Doug Taylor (Jennifer) and Jody Taylor; daughter Billie Manning (Jeremy); granddaughters Mackenzie, Ella and Alex; sister Mavis Koontz (Jim) brother Max Taylor (Peggy); and several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.



Gene was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Debbie Taylor. Gene loved making people laugh and although he could be very opinionated, he would sometimes come around. He was known for his storytelling and cutting up and knew no stranger.



Gene loved the Lord. He was both a dedicated member of Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, where he rarely missed a Sunday of church prior to getting sick, and North Carolina Presbyterian Pilgrimage, which he attended and was a guest Number 62.



Gene loved his grandchildren and his family very much. Since retiring from being a diesel mechanic some twenty years ago, his life was spent tinkering in his shop and spending time traveling and with his family. He especially loved being with his wife Frankie and their grandchildren, whether it was camping or just riding on his beloved golf cart. His granddaughters were the apples of his eye.



Gene also thought a lot of his graduating class. Pilot Mountain, Class of 1960. He never missed a class reunion. Gene was voted best looking, but some would later say he was actually the class clown.



The family would like to say a special thank you to all the staff at Accordius Health in Winston-Salem and the doctors and nurses at Wake Forest Baptist Health for taking such good care of Gene in his final days.



There will be a Celebration of Life Service to celebrate Gene on Saturday,



September 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, 1638 Cook School Rd., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 until 2:00. Masks will be required.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1700, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041.



Cox-Needham Funeral Home



822 West Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.