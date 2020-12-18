Tuttle, Gene Leonard
October 26, 1938 - December 16, 2020
Kernersville – Mr. Gene Leonard Tuttle, of Kernersville, passed away, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born October 26, 1938 to Larston Tuttle and Maybell lngram Tuttle. He was retired from Novartis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Bodford Tuttle. The family would like to give a special thanks to his friends Bill Schneider, Andy Mathis, Connie Mathis, and Vicky Dege for their help and friendship. He is survived by number of nieces and cousins. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private graveside at Pine Grove United Methodist Church. ln lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1018 Piney Grove Road, Kernersville, NC. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.