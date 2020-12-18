Menu
Gene Leonard Tuttle
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Tuttle, Gene Leonard

October 26, 1938 - December 16, 2020

Kernersville – Mr. Gene Leonard Tuttle, of Kernersville, passed away, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born October 26, 1938 to Larston Tuttle and Maybell lngram Tuttle. He was retired from Novartis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Bodford Tuttle. The family would like to give a special thanks to his friends Bill Schneider, Andy Mathis, Connie Mathis, and Vicky Dege for their help and friendship. He is survived by number of nieces and cousins. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private graveside at Pine Grove United Methodist Church. ln lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1018 Piney Grove Road, Kernersville, NC. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
Gene you will be missed so much!
Mike Neaves
Friend
December 18, 2020
