Benson, George Harold
October 19, 1928 - February 24, 2021
Mr. George Harold Benson, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away at home after a brief illness on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, surrounded by his family. A native of Wilmington, NC and graduate of New Hanover High School, George Benson proudly served in the United States Army Infantry, 2nd Division, 38th Regiment, Fox Company. He fought in major engagements during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953, including Old Baldy, T-Bone and Pork Chop Hill. Prior to combat on Old Baldy, Corporal Benson accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior during a hastily assembled field service. After the war, Mr. Benson settled down with his wife, Ursula in Winston-Salem to raise their six children. He retired from Western Electric following a career of over twenty years. Generous to a fault and fiercely loyal, with an indomitable spirit and strength of character, George Harold Benson left a lasting impression on friends and colleagues and an indelible mark on his children and grandchildren who loved him and deeply mourn his passing. He will be sorely missed. Mr. Benson was preceded in death by his father, Henry Harold Benson; mother, Rosa Lee Benson (nee Cox); and his loving wife of fifty-three years, Ursula Scheffer Benson. He is survived by his six children: Maynard Rood Knox, Jr., Frederick Alexander Benson (Nancy), Stephanie Raphaela Black (Fred), Olav Halgar Benson, Leif Erik Benson (Cristeana), and Margarete Juliana (Jim); ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Styron of Seattle, WA; and brother, David Benson of Kernersville, NC. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Parklawn Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Helena Epstein. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a gift in Mr. Benson's memory to the Salvation Army of the Carolinas, 501 Archdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217, or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
