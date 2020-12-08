Boss, George Wells
March 14, 1939 - December 5, 2020
George Wells Boss, age 81, of Winston-Salem, NC, died peacefully on December 5, 2020 at Trinity Elms in Clemmons, NC. He was born March 14, 1939 in Winston-Salem to Jeuel Wells Boss and George Washington Boss and was predeceased by a sister, Sarah Ann Boss. He attended local public schools, including R.J. Reynolds High School, where he was active in athletics and was invited and played in the Annual Shrine Bowl football game in Charlotte. He continued his education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Industrial Relations. He also was a member of Phi Gamma Delta and the Gorgon's Head Lodge social fraternities.
Mr. Boss then served in the U.S. Army before beginning a career in sales with the Archer Aluminum division of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company as part of its first sales force while living in Atlanta. He then spent 30 years with Unique Furniture Makers becoming President and part owner. While he was involved in the furniture industry, Mr. Boss served as President of the Southern Furniture Manufacturing Sales and Marketing Division. Outside interests included the Winston-Salem Kiwanis Club and a past President of Family Services, Inc.
Mr. Boss later became General Manager of the National Mt. Airy division of Bassett Furniture Industries and relocated to Bassett, Virginia. After six years, he returned to Winston-Salem, left the furniture industry and become a commercial real estate broker associated with Crowder McChesney and Taylor. He was past Chairman of the Commercial and Industrial Division of the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors.
Given the opportunity, Mr. Boss hiked approximately 1,200 miles of the 2,200 mile Appalachian Trail, which he considered a most worthwhile and meaningful personal accomplishment, and was a Life Member of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. In addition to hiking, he enjoyed many hours gardening at his home.
Mr. Boss is survived by his devoted wife, Alice Rominger Boss, two sons, George Wells Boss, Jr. and John Christian Boss, two daughters-in-law, Kimberly Terry Boss and Catherine Sellars Boss, three grandchildren, Whitney Preston Boss, Lacey Cortlandt Boss and Jackson Christian Boss.
Mr. Boss was a member of Home Moravian Church. A graveside service in Salem Moravian Graveyard will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, 34 Wall Street, Suite 502, Asheville, NC 28801 or a charity of your choice
