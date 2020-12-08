Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Wells Boss
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Boss, George Wells

March 14, 1939 - December 5, 2020

George Wells Boss, age 81, of Winston-Salem, NC, died peacefully on December 5, 2020 at Trinity Elms in Clemmons, NC. He was born March 14, 1939 in Winston-Salem to Jeuel Wells Boss and George Washington Boss and was predeceased by a sister, Sarah Ann Boss. He attended local public schools, including R.J. Reynolds High School, where he was active in athletics and was invited and played in the Annual Shrine Bowl football game in Charlotte. He continued his education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Industrial Relations. He also was a member of Phi Gamma Delta and the Gorgon's Head Lodge social fraternities.

Mr. Boss then served in the U.S. Army before beginning a career in sales with the Archer Aluminum division of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company as part of its first sales force while living in Atlanta. He then spent 30 years with Unique Furniture Makers becoming President and part owner. While he was involved in the furniture industry, Mr. Boss served as President of the Southern Furniture Manufacturing Sales and Marketing Division. Outside interests included the Winston-Salem Kiwanis Club and a past President of Family Services, Inc.

Mr. Boss later became General Manager of the National Mt. Airy division of Bassett Furniture Industries and relocated to Bassett, Virginia. After six years, he returned to Winston-Salem, left the furniture industry and become a commercial real estate broker associated with Crowder McChesney and Taylor. He was past Chairman of the Commercial and Industrial Division of the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors.

Given the opportunity, Mr. Boss hiked approximately 1,200 miles of the 2,200 mile Appalachian Trail, which he considered a most worthwhile and meaningful personal accomplishment, and was a Life Member of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. In addition to hiking, he enjoyed many hours gardening at his home.

Mr. Boss is survived by his devoted wife, Alice Rominger Boss, two sons, George Wells Boss, Jr. and John Christian Boss, two daughters-in-law, Kimberly Terry Boss and Catherine Sellars Boss, three grandchildren, Whitney Preston Boss, Lacey Cortlandt Boss and Jackson Christian Boss.

Mr. Boss was a member of Home Moravian Church. A graveside service in Salem Moravian Graveyard will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, 34 Wall Street, Suite 502, Asheville, NC 28801 or a charity of your choice. Condolences made be made online at salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My deepest sympathies to the Boss family. I met him & talked to Alice often at TE and just met her last week. Vert nice couple. I will miss both.
Jean Compton
December 9, 2020
Have known George since we were six years old..Ardmore neighborhood..Ardmore Elem.Reynolds High..can truly say George was a Man of All Seasons..Family Rejoice that your last name is BOSS and carry it on well!
Jerry Davenport
December 8, 2020
Alice, really sorry to hear about George. I always enjoyed seeing him. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jeff Gallisdorfer
December 8, 2020
So very sorry to hear. Sending love to you all.
Carole Shelor
December 8, 2020
Condolences and prayers for Alice and George's children and grandchildren. I am so sorry for your loss.
Theresa Williams
December 8, 2020
Chris and George, I am so sorry to hear of your Dad´s passing and I am sending you and your families love, hugs and prayers. Love to all
Karen Young
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results