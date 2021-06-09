Menu
George Wayne Brady
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home
122 West Main Street
Thomasville, NC
Brady, George Wayne

February 20, 1938 - June 7, 2021

Mr. George Wayne Brady, 83, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born on February 20, 1938 in Winston-Salem to the late George Washington Brady and Edith Smith Brady. George worked 42 years with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company serving as Senior Electrician. He enjoyed going to auction sales with his wife, working on radios and TVs, and spending time on his HAM radio. George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Marion Grove Brady of the home; two sons, Charles "Tony" Brady (Rosie) of Thomasville, and Terry Brady (Robin) of Winston-Salem; one brother, Billy Brady (Betty) of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren, Amanda Ervin (Avery), Matthew Brady (Amanda), Nick Brady, and Joshua Brady; and four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Paul, Ben, and Samuel.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for George. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

JC Green & Sons

122 W. Main Street, Thomasville, NC 27360
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home
Terry, Robin, Josh and Nick, We are thinking of you and hoping you will have beautiful memories that last forever of your loved one.
Jeff and Carol Dorn
June 12, 2021
Sending love and prayers for you and your family. From all your friends at 2ng.
Janice Shanes
Other
June 9, 2021
