Brady, George Wayne
February 20, 1938 - June 7, 2021
Mr. George Wayne Brady, 83, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born on February 20, 1938 in Winston-Salem to the late George Washington Brady and Edith Smith Brady. George worked 42 years with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company serving as Senior Electrician. He enjoyed going to auction sales with his wife, working on radios and TVs, and spending time on his HAM radio. George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Marion Grove Brady of the home; two sons, Charles "Tony" Brady (Rosie) of Thomasville, and Terry Brady (Robin) of Winston-Salem; one brother, Billy Brady (Betty) of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren, Amanda Ervin (Avery), Matthew Brady (Amanda), Nick Brady, and Joshua Brady; and four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Paul, Ben, and Samuel.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for George. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
.
JC Green & Sons
122 W. Main Street, Thomasville, NC 27360
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.