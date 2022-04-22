Brannock, George L. "Buck"
July 25, 1929 - April 20, 2022
George L. "Buck" Brannock, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully April 20, 2022.
He was born in Forsyth County on July 25, 1929 to the late Curtis and Margie Brannock.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine, daughter Virginia Lynch, brothers Bob, Dean, and Danny, sisters Betty Inabinet and Mary Hege.
He enjoyed playing golf and gin rummy. After a long career in the building supply business, George retired as co-owner of Brannock Lynch Lumber Company.
George is survived by his son Randy Brannock (Kathy), four grandchildren, Jessica Welborn (Ray), Travis Brannock (Keshia), Todd Lynch (Jaime) and Chad Lynch (Zamara), seven great-grandchildren, brother, Donald Brannock and son-in-law, Mike Lynch.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., April 23 at Salem Moravian Graveyard with Pastor Tony Hayworth of Fairview Moravian Church officiating.
The family would like to give special thanks to Vienna Village Assisted Living for providing George years of exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.ORG
