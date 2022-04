Drake



Winston-Salem - George Drake, 75, passed away June 27, 2021. Viewing will be from 1pm until 6pm Fri. July 2, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Services will be 12noon Sat. July 3, 2021 at St. James AME Church with visitation at 11:30am (RUSSELL).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 1, 2021.