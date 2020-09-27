Newton, Jr., George Durfee
April 19, 1931 - September 19, 2020
George D. Newton, Jr. was raised in Geneseo, N.Y., the third of four children born to George Durfee and Nora (née Dexter) Newton. George earned a high school scholarship to attend Harvard University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts cum laude in 1953. George was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps in Korea from 1954 to 1955. In July 1955, George married Marja Hodson, with whom he spent 65 joyful years. Together, they raised a family of three daughters and one son.
Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Attorney General of New York, and father, a Justice of the Supreme Court of New York, George chose a career in law, graduating from Yale University in 1958. After law school, he joined the Chicago law firm of Kirkland, Ellis, Hodson, Chaffetz, and Masters. During his 28-year career with Kirkland and Ellis, George defended numerous corporations including Firestone, General Motors, and Westinghouse. At the invitation of President Lyndon B. Johnson, he served as Chairman of the taskforce on firearms for the National Commission on the Causes and Prevention of Violence in Washington, D.C.
In 1985, George accepted an opportunity to join R.J. Reynolds Tobacco as Deputy General Counsel. This brought George and Marja to Winston-Salem, where they have spent the last four decades in the company of cherished friends at Old Town Club, the Torch Club, and Arbor Acres. At RJR, George helped secure two major legal victories in Kentucky and California, never losing a case during his tenure with the company. He retired in 1991 and immediately embarked upon a 13-year career teaching Complex Civil Litigation at Wake Forest University School of Law.
In 2017, George published a memoir entitled My Life Inside Big-Case Litigation, in which he summarizes some of his most challenging cases and recognizes the many talented individuals with whom he collaborated. In 2018, Marquis Who's Who bestowed upon him the Albert Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.
A scuba diver of nearly 30 years, George was profoundly curious about the natural world above and below water. He and Marja traveled to nearly all of the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Europe and the Mediterranean, Kenya and Tanzania, Brazil and the Amazon, the Galapagos, and the Arctic. In addition to many faithful human companions, George adored dogs and was almost never without one. Other notable passions included fine wine, stamp and coin collecting, photography, and cheering on the Chicago Cubs.
George is survived by his wife Marja Hodson Newton, daughters Patti Van Cleave (Brian), Melinda Foukal, Deborah Carlson (John), son George Durfee Newton, III, grandsons John Van Cleave (Keri-Anne), Robert Van Cleave, Steven Foukal, Matthew Foukal, Jack Carlson, granddaughter Katherine Van Cleave Shook (Andrew), great-grandchildren Theo and Natalie Shook, and sister Polly Newton Camp. Those wishing to honor George are encouraged to make a donation to Triad Golden Retriever Rescue (6828 Deer Haven Road, Belews Creek, NC 27009) or the animal rescue organization of their choice. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Qui me amat, amet et canem meum (The person who loves me should also love my dog).
