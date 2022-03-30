Menu
George Hollodick
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral Mass
Apr, 1 2022
Holy Family Church
Hollodick, George

March 16, 1932 - January 20, 2022

George Anthony Hollodick, 89, of Advance, NC, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022. He was the son of George and Margaret (Novitsky) of West Hazleton, PA. George was born on March 16, 1932 and raised in West Hazleton, PA. He was a 1950 graduate of West Hazleton High School. George was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served three years, as well as graduating from officer's candidate school. After the Army, George went on to study labor relations at Penn State University, graduating in 1960.

Following graduation, George started his career at DuPont, which spanned over 30 years in various roles in personnel and finishing as a pension and benefits manager in Wilmington, DE.

In retirement, George and his wife, Ruth, enjoyed traveling, both domestically and internationally. They also loved spending time with their grandchildren. George enjoyed spending his weekends watching his Nittany Lions and Philadelphia Eagles play football.

George is preceded in death by his loving wife Ruth, his parents, sister Margaret, and brother Thomas. He is survived by his five children: George (Pam) of Advance, NC; David (Nadean) of Fleming Island, FL: Mark of Alexandria, VA; Tim (Lilli) of Waxhaw, NC: and Amy (Charles) of Louisville, KY; his sisters, Rita McMenamin of Langhorne, PA, and Cathy Capparell of West Hazleton, PA; as well as his grandchildren Andrew, Laura, Kasey, Ellie, Luke, Noah, Natalie, Sheila, and great-grandchild Abby.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on April 1, 2022 at Holy Family Church in Clemmons, NC.

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes & Crematory

108 E. Kinderton Way
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 30, 2022.
