Mabe, George



December 31, 1935 - January 7, 2022



George "G.W." Welsey Mabe, 86, of Kernersville, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.



A native of Kernersville, North Carolina he was born on Tuesday, December 31, 1935, to the late Dennis Levi Mabe and the late Maude Elizabeth Lawson Mabe. George served his country faithfully in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the first graduating class from Forsyth Technical Institute. George spent his career as a Manufacturing Engineer and retired with 30 years of service at Gilbarco Veeder-Root. He married the love of his life the former Ms. Betty Sue Martin on July 2, 1960. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. George was a devoted and faithful member of Parkview Church of God where he taught Sunday School for over 45 years and sang in the church senior quartet. He coached and played softball for many years, and later enjoyed playing golf.



In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by brothers; Donald Lloyd Mabe, Dennis Gray Mabe, and Charles Farrell Mabe; and sister, Peggy Mabe Hastings.



Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 61 years, Betty Sue Mabe of the home; son, Greg Mabe (Charlene) of Winston-Salem; grandsons, Wesley, and Matthew; granddaughters, Caroline (Blake White), Isabella, and Olivia; and sister, Arlene Mabe Clemmons.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Parkview Church of God with the Rev. Bobby Dishman officiating. Burial will follow at Walkertown Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service- Kernersville Chapel from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, January 10, 2022, and other times at the family home.



The family would like to extend their heart felt appreciation to the staff of Novant Health- Kernersville Medical Center and the staff of Woltz Hospice Home for their compassionate care given the George during his illness.



