Marion, Jr., George Washington



Former North Carolina State Senator George Washington Marion, Jr. passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, December 4, 2020, at his home in Sevierville, TN, following a long illness. He was born in Dobson, NC on April 14, 1935 to George and Lula Marion. George was a graduate of Dobson High School and attended Appalachian State University where he was elected "Mr. Appalachian" by the student body in 1958. George spent a large part of his life serving others. He served on the Board of Trustees at Appalachian State University. George was a veteran and served in the United States Army where he received several commendations. He was President of the Surry County Young Democrats as well as President of the 5th District Young Democrats. In 1969 George was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award. In 1971 George served in the North Carolina House of Representatives. He also served as the North Carolina Chief Deputy Insurance Commissioner and 5 terms in the North Carolina State Senate (15th Senatorial District). In more recent years, George was involved with the USS North Carolina Battleship in Wilmington, NC where he served as a commissioner. George was a member of First Baptist Church Sevierville.



George loved sharing colorful stories of his past and making people smile. Most importantly, he loved being with his family. He loved to travel and visited many different countries. He especially enjoyed yearly beach trips and time spent with his family. His eyes would light up and a huge smile would appear when his daughters or grandchildren would call or come to visit. He was deeply loved and will be truly missed.



George was preceded in death by his parents, grandmother Sallie Bet Stanley "Granny", his sisters Beatrice White, Mittie Longworth, brothers Pholia Marion, Fred Marion, Jack Marion, son in-law Chris Gallos and baby grandson Matthew Colin Pardue.



George is survived by his wife, Anita Marion; daughters: Sandy Gallos, Myra Franklin (Joe), Renee Barker (Lynn), step daughters: Nikelle Burke (Bill), Terra Bice (Daniel), Kariss Waite (Scott), granddaughters: Mackenzie Barker, Cassidy Barker, Courtney Franklin, step grandchildren: Rebecca Burke, Rachel Burke, Will Burke, Brayden Clabough, Spencer Clabough, and Landon Clabough, brother: Robert Marion of Holden Beach and former wife Patty Marion, mother to his children.



Special Note: In 1996, The Lord moved in George's heart, and George accepted The Lord's gift of salvation. Up until that time, George believed you had to be "good" to be saved, and that God rewarded the people who lived "good" lives with eternal life. But at age 61, George realized that all God wanted was for him to believe in Jesus' sacrifice for his sins and in Jesus' resurrection. George placed his faith in Jesus, and his salvation was forever sealed.



The funeral service was held Friday, December 11th at the First Baptist Church Seviervile.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.