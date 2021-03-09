Menu
George Baskette Walker
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Walker, George Baskette

July 4, 1930 - March 6, 2021

KERNERSVILLE - Mr. George Baskette Walker, 90, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home. He was born in Morristown, Tennessee on July 4, 1930 to the late Edith Baskette Walker and Lawrence Walker. George was a varsity football and tennis player at East Tennessee State University. His passion was for University of Tennessee football. George was a veteran who served in the United States Air Force. During his professional career, he was a Defense Contract Auditor for the U.S. Government from 1962 until 1979 as well as a practicing CPA in Kernersville from 1979 until 1994. He spent many years on the leadership board for Guidestone Financial for the Southern Baptist Convention. George was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. George was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Stout Walker; daughter, Cynthia Ann Walker Mikesell; two sisters, Edith Ruth Bacon and Mary Lawrence Cox.

Surviving are his son, Dr. Kirk Walker (wife, Sandy); four grandchildren, Eric Mikesell (wife Lindsay), Matthew Walker (wife, Heather), Ian Walker and Scott Walker; two great-granddaughters, Alison Paige Mikesell and Betty Nicole Walker; a special friend, Ronda Schenck; and caregiver, Pamela Ferrell.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville with Pastor Rick Byrd officiating. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Southern Baptist Church, 5736 Inman Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 or to Mt. Able Pentecostal Holiness Church at 1236 Shouse Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Eastlawn Gardens of Memory
530 Dobson St., Kernersville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
George was a wonderful man. I loved his laugh! My deepest sympathy to the family.
Becky Sanderford
March 10, 2021
Dr.walker n family sorry for your loss my prayers are with you
Christy Moon
March 10, 2021
George was a wonderful man. I had the privilege to meet with him while attending continuing Ed classes for CPAs. He had a great sense of humor and always had a smile for everyone. Prayers and thoughts for his family.
Susan M Yanka
March 8, 2021
